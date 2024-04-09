Calling All Shutterbugs For Hawke's Bay Airport’s 60th Anniversary Photo Competition

Fabulous monthly prizes are up for grabs in Hawke’s Bay Airport’s 60th anniversary photo competition.

Starting this month and running for the rest of the year, the Airport invites people to come and take a selfie in front of the ‘Big 60’ floral installation in the terminal foyer.

Entry is easy, says Clare Hollings, Marketing and Communications Lead at the Airport.

“And the prizes are really great. Just upload your photo in the comments section of our photo competition Facebook post, or via this link: rb.gy/5bz7hy

“This month’s prize is a 2-night staycation for up to six people at Kiwiesque Luxury Vineyard Accommodation, valued at up to $1800! That’s a fantastic prize,” she says.

Terms and conditions apply, and entries for April close at midday on Tuesday, 30 April.

For more information and the all-important Ts&Cs visit rb.gy/z2yqla

