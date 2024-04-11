Progress Towards Liberalising Easter Trading Restrictions

Retailers around New Zealand will be pleased that Parliament is to again debate liberalising Easter trading restrictions, Retail NZ Chief Executive Carolyn Young says.

The Member’s Bill to review Easter trading, lodged by ACT MP Cameron Luxton, has been drawn from the ballot today.

“Restrictions on Easter trading are increasingly outdated in 2024 and are no longer fit for purpose to meet the needs of consumers or retailers,” Ms Young says.

“Consumers are able to shop online without restrictions on any day of the year at any time. The restrictions the Shop Trading Hours Act places on bricks-and-mortar stores are confusing and inconsistent.”

Restrictions on shop trading hours do not apply to e-commerce retailers, and the restrictions do not apply to any other type of business.

Local Councils have the ability to provide exemptions, which means that the restrictions are not consistent across the country, creating confusion for consumers.

Retail NZ supports the Bill’s proposal to extend the rights of shop workers to refuse to work on Good Friday as well as Easter Sunday.

