Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Progress Towards Liberalising Easter Trading Restrictions

Thursday, 11 April 2024, 2:20 pm
Press Release: Retail NZ

Retailers around New Zealand will be pleased that Parliament is to again debate liberalising Easter trading restrictions, Retail NZ Chief Executive Carolyn Young says.

The Member’s Bill to review Easter trading, lodged by ACT MP Cameron Luxton, has been drawn from the ballot today.

“Restrictions on Easter trading are increasingly outdated in 2024 and are no longer fit for purpose to meet the needs of consumers or retailers,” Ms Young says.

“Consumers are able to shop online without restrictions on any day of the year at any time. The restrictions the Shop Trading Hours Act places on bricks-and-mortar stores are confusing and inconsistent.”

Restrictions on shop trading hours do not apply to e-commerce retailers, and the restrictions do not apply to any other type of business.

Local Councils have the ability to provide exemptions, which means that the restrictions are not consistent across the country, creating confusion for consumers.

Retail NZ supports the Bill’s proposal to extend the rights of shop workers to refuse to work on Good Friday as well as Easter Sunday.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Retail NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 