Fujitsu Announces Integrated Team Of Data Security And Forensics Experts To Support Organisations In Australia And NZ

Organisations and chief information security officers across Australia and New Zealand will now have access to a market-leading, integrated team of data security and forensics experts following the launch of Fujitsu Cyber Security Services.

The new digital security consulting and assurance division of the global digital transformation firm, Fujitsu, will support organisations in Oceania to prepare and respond to their increasing, complex, and evolving cyber security needs. The new Fujitsu division unifies the global technology firm’s cyber security expertise, including recent cyber security company acquisitions and investments across the region, creating a powerful new partner in cyber resilience.

Graeme Beardsell, Chief Executive Officer Asia-Pacific, at Fujitsu said: “Organisations of all sizes are increasingly facing cyber threats. Fujitsu Cyber Security Services will support firms to prepare and respond to the most pressing data security challenges today. Our integrated team of experts provides comprehensive, tailored solutions, from advanced threat intelligence to rapid response mechanisms. By unifying our firm’s regional expertise, Fujitsu offers a unique strategic advantage, enabling our clients to focus on their core business with the assurance of robust cyber resilience."

Enhanced services in cyber resilience and innovation

Fujitsu Cyber Security Services provides organisations in Australia and New Zealand with a leading suite of cyber security services and capabilities. The data security services include:

Consulting and assurance,

Digital forensics and incident response,

Assessments, and cyber security capability uplifts, and

AI-enhanced security operations.

This will provide firms with integrated and end-to-end data security support from strategy and roadmap development, virtual chief information security officer services, information security management, and advanced threat intelligence and rapid response mechanisms.

Targeted growth and customer-centric approach

Fujitsu Cyber Security Services will support Fujitsu's extensive, existing network of customers in Oceania, and attract new businesses requiring data security services in the region.

Stuart Kilduff, Head of Fujitsu Cyber Security Services said: "Our expert cyber security team and strategic alliance partners are backed by Fujitsu's legacy of innovation. This enables Fujitsu to deliver rapid, effective data security solutions, ensuring our clients' cyber resilience. Organisations will also be able to access an integrated range of technologies, including artificial intelligence, and digital and security transformation skills to support the complex needs of organisations in Australia and New Zealand."

Fujitsu has recently strengthened its cyber security capabilities through acquisitions in the region. These include Microsoft cloud, modern workplace, and security provider, oobe – with specialist Government IT capabilities including in the public sector, critical infrastructure, and defence; consulting and cyber security specialists, MF & Associates, with public sector and healthcare expertise; Enable, Asia Pacific's largest independent ServiceNow consultancy, with sector specialisations including financial services and telecommunications; and New Zealand security consulting and managed security services firm, InPhySec. The new businesses augment Fujitsu’s leadership and strengths in digital experience and sustainability experience transformation.

