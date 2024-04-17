Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Capital To Co-host Tourism Summit For First Time In Australasia

Wednesday, 17 April 2024, 3:00 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Wellington will co-host the World Tourism Cities Federation (WTCF) Summit next week, with around 300 delegates from over 40 countries attending the event at Tākina Convention & Exhibition Centre.

WTCF is the world’s first international tourism organisation focused on cities.

Founded in Beijing in 2012, it has grown to nearly 250 members, including 168 city members and 81 associate and institutional members from 86 countries.

At this year’s event in Wellington, delegates, including international city leaders and members from the tourism industry, will hear from speakers on promoting sustainable city tourism, sharing the economic benefits brought about by tourism for their cities, and showcase the latest research and reports on world tourism economy and trends.

The event, the first of its kind in New Zealand, is one of the outcomes from Mayor Tory Whanau’s visit to Asia last year.

“This event is an opportunity to showcase Aotearoa and regional tourism, and promote Wellington as a great place to do business, study and visit – attracting more investors, students, tourists and workers to our city,” says the Mayor.

“It’s also quite a coup co-hosting this event for the first time in Australasia, and fitting that it’s at Tākina, further demonstrating the value of the venue, and its on-going contribution to the local economy.”

The event will be held from April 21 to 24, with Mayor Whanau, Minister of Finance Nicola Willis, Mayor of Petra Fares Braizat, and Sima Hong, the Vice Mayor of Beijing and the Executive Vice Chairman of WTCF Council, among the distinguished guests attending the opening ceremony and delivering speeches.

