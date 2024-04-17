P!nk’s Performance Powers Dunedin’s Economy With A $16.6 Million Boost

Survey results from the highly anticipated P!nk Summer Carnival concert, held at the Forsyth Barr Stadium on March 5 this year, have unveiled an extraordinary outcome for Dunedin's economy, with a remarkable $16.6 million injection.

The Dunedin-based concert attracted a significant influx of visitors from across New Zealand – comprising of 72 per cent out-of-town visitors and 28 per cent local.

“I’m absolutely delighted with the outcome,” says Dunedin Venues Management Limited CEO Terry Davies. “The results are brilliant for the city and I’m so incredibly proud of our team and their seamless delivery of the event, which has contributed to a wide range of benefits for our local economy,” he said.

“This is the largest result we have had for a single event – only second to Ed Sheeran’s three concerts. It’s a remarkable achievement.”

The spending of out-of-town Pink patrons averaged $655 per attendee, culminating in a collective additional expenditure of approximately $16.61 million.

An in-depth economic impact analysis has highlighted the event’s contribution, revealing visitor spending (excluding ticket prices) generated the equivalent of 119 job years in the region - a “wonderful example of the economic ripple effect of an event of this magnitude translating into tangible job opportunities for our community”, Mr. Davies remarked.

Satisfaction levels with the concert experience were very high, with an impressive 93% of respondents expressing satisfaction.

“This is a testament to P!nk and her incredible talent as a global entertainer. It also emphasises the meticulous behind-the-scenes efforts involved in preparing the facilities, collaborating with stakeholders, and orchestrating seamless communication for an event of this calibre.”

The $16.6 million impact builds on the momentum of 2023, which saw Forsyth Barr Stadium achieving its second-largest reported annual economic contribution, estimated at $53 million.

“Last year we were delighted to host three concerts, the FIFA World Cup and an All Blacks test – with an attendance of over 140 thousand,” said Mr Davies. “And that figure was on top of our full programme of community events, the Highlanders and National Provincial Championship.

“These accomplishments have highlighted the versatility of the Stadium as a world-class entertainment venue.”

Forsyth Barr Stadium is now preparing for the first test between the All Blacks and England on July 6 2024, with an estimated economic contribution of over $12 million.

“It's going to be another huge occasion for the Stadium and the city”

