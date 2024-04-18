MBC GROUP Strengthens Arabic Content Valuation In MENA Through Partnership With Parrot Analytics

MBC GROUP, the largest and leading media company in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has announced the renewal of its strategic partnership with Parrot Analytics, the leading content valuation and global entertainment analytics firm.

Through this collaboration, Parrot Analytics has broadened its scope and deepened its insights into the Arabic-speaking entertainment market. By working with MBC RESEARCH, the company has significantly expanded its database, enriching it with an approximate 1,500 Arabic titles, With the onset of Ramadan season earlier this month, Parrot Analytics further expanded its offerings, incorporating 106 new series and programs, thus ensuring comprehensive coverage of all MENA content across all platforms during the crucial month of Ramadan.

The inclusion of an Arabic-language library not only enhances the global entertainment metrics of the US-headquartered Parrot Analytics but also underscores MBC GROUP’s pivotal role and commitment to bridging local and regional content from the MENA with international analytics expertise.

Amit Devani, Director of Insights EMEA at Parrot Analytics, commented: “We are delighted to be renewing our partnership with MBC GROUP as we continue to build on our Arabic-language content valuation and analytics offering in the region and globally.

“MBC RESEARCH have been an asset to this partnership, offering us access to their programming titles and genres, which we utilize to measure their impact amongst viewers. Content valuation is a key asset for any major broadcast network looking to measure and assess its current offerings and shape its content going forward. I look forward to us continuing to work together to provide the very best insights on what audiences want in the years to come.”

As the largest and leading company in the MENA, MBC GROUP has spent over three decades developing premium and diverse offerings, which today include over 17 leading satellite TV channels, three FM radio stations, MBC STUDIOS, and Shahid – the world’s leading Arabic-streaming platform. Owing to its investment in highly attractive Arabic-language programming, MBC GROUP has continuously and successfully consolidated its position as the number one broadcasting organization across the region.

Leila Mezher, Senior Manager for Research and Market Intelligence at MBC GROUP, stated: “Our data-driven approach to programming allows us to understand and anticipate the needs of our audiences, ensuring that MBC GROUP continues to lead in innovation, engagement, and diverse storytelling. Parrot Analytics allows us to truly understand what works, what doesn’t, what we need to create more of, and what new ideas audiences are looking for.”

Ziad Skaff, Director of Group Research and Audience Intelligence at MBC GROUP added: “Audience intelligence is of utmost importance to us, and our partnership with Parrot Analytics offers us the precise content valuation insights and analytics needed. MBC RESEARCH has also played a significant role in knowledge-sharing by helping build Parrot Analytics’ library of Arabic-language content for both regional and international markets.”

LEADING PREMIUM DRAMA

MBC GROUP has delivered market-leading drama series that resonate at top-tier levels within key MENA markets. Parrot Analytics has been working with MBC since 2020 to help measure the unique success of these titles. They include the following:

Rashash (2021): Peaking as the 10th most in-demand Arabic TV title in KSA of all time, the thriller drama found itself among the top 0.1% of all titles tracked across all platforms in demand within the region.

Stiletto (2022): The adaptation of the Turkish title, “Ufak Tefek” not only reached a peak domestic demand ranking of Number One but remains in the Top 100 two years later.

The Giza Killer (2023): This Shahid Original reigned as the Number One show in Egypt throughout its release cycle, while also making waves in European markets with its riveting true-crime storyline.

UNRIVALLED MARKET DOMINANCE

MBC GROUP has undoubtedly established unrivalled market dominance by launching significant international and regional hits and strategically identifying underserved audiences within its own archive. In fact, among the Top 10 Egyptian and Arabic language premieres domestically in 2023, MBC GROUP and Shahid accounted for a combined eight.

About Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the leader in global entertainment analytics. The company values content, talent and IP by measuring over 2 billion audiences globally. Leveraging audience demand and content supply, Parrot Analytics can determine how much any TV show or movie is worth on a specific platform by region. Parrot Analytics’ partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition, and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information about Parrot Analytics, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

