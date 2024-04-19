Paramount Pools Merges With Major Australian Franchise Swimart

Paramount Pools has merged with Swimart, a leading Australian pool and spa franchise network, a move which combines two strong brands and many years of expertise.

A total of three Paramount Pools' five stores will be co-branded under the Swimart and Paramount Pools brands as part of this move.

Paramount Pools customers will continue to experience the same high levels of quality and exceptional customer service they’ve come to expect from the company.

With Paramount Pools’ more than 50 years experience providing top quality pools to Kiwis at great prices, this merger provides many opportunities for collaboration and innovation between the two iconic brands.

“Since launching the iconic Para Pool more than fifty years ago, Paramount Pools has become the trusted source of pool and spa advice for Kiwis,” says Craig Wilson, director of Poolquip — the New Zealand-based manufacturing and wholesale operation behind Paramount Pools.

“This merger will bring a new level of industry experience and experience never seen in this country before,” he adds.

Craig Wilson says Swimart is an industry leader in not only providing great products, but also a premium service and expert advice, the same things that have driven Paramount Pools to success.

“Both brands have a long history of delivering great customer service in this industry and their combined experience will only benefit them further.”

Swimart - founded by ASX-listed Waterco in 1983 - operates 70 stores in Australia and six in New Zealand, most of them independently operated franchises.

This merger not only increases its footprint in New Zealand, but allows it to utilise the superb supplier support and customer care Paramount Pools has developed.

