RSM Names EJ Nedder As New Global CEO

Ernest "E.J." Nedder is currently Partner and Chief Strategy Officer for RSM US LLP, where he leads the development, communication, execution and sustainability of the RSM US enterprise strategy, driving digital transformation and a culture of insights-led innovation. He also currently serves on the RSM Canada LLP Board of Directors.

Steve Hayes, Chairman of RSM New Zealand welcomes the appointment of E.J.Nedder as the new global CEO for RSM International. "We are looking forward to working with him as he takes over in the role. With the RSM 2030 Global Strategy up and running, RSM Member firms value the strong leadership that has been demonstrated by RSM International and will continue with E.J.’s appointment."

As a Certified Public Accountant with an extensive background in professional services, Nedder has been a client advisor for 26 years. Formerly National Head of Tax for RSM US, under his leadership the US tax practice grew from $600m to more than $1bn in annual revenues, with expansion in the provision of international tax advisory services a major component of that growth. Nedder has served two terms on the RSM US LLP Board of Directors, and was Chairman of that Board during his second term.Over his career, Nedder has developed extensive experience in leading substantial business and digital transformation initiatives, aligning separate service lines, industry verticals and business teams around a unified vision, strategy and operations, working across both the US and internationally on global client projects.

Speaking about his new role and vision for the future, Nedder commented: "I am thrilled to have been selected to serve as RSM’s next global CEO. With RSM’s 2030 Global Strategy already in place, I am excited to drive progress towards our stated goals, to work with our fantastic professionals all over the world to harness our global strength, and to lead the next dynamic phase of RSM’s development."

Joe Adams, Chair of the RSM International Board commented: "The RSM CEO Succession Committee engaged in a rigorous selection process and many excellent candidates came forward for consideration. It was E.J.’s exceptional leadership style, energy and clear ability to inspire and bring people with him that made him stand out. Having worked with E.J. for many years and seen the impactful role he has had within RSM US, I feel confident he will be an outstanding CEO for RSM International."

Jean Stephens will continue as CEO for the organisation until May 2024, and then continue for three years at RSM in a senior advisory capacity with a focus on member matters, development and recruitment, and to support an effective transition. A role model for women in leadership, Stephens will leave a lasting legacy at RSM. Stephens commented: "It has been an honour and a privilege to lead RSM for the past 18 years. I am excited to welcome E.J. as RSM’s new CEO and, based on his leadership experience to date, believe he is perfectly positioned to lead RSM globally from the strength of today to a new high in 2030 and beyond."

With representation across more than 120 countries and impressive year-on-year growth of 15.4% as at December 2023, RSM has an ambitious growth agenda, with digital and service innovation at the centre of its strategy for transformation and change.

