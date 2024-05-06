Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Banks Urged To Be Flexible When Helping Public Service Workers Facing Financial Stress

Monday, 6 May 2024, 1:00 pm
Press Release: PSA

The PSA is encouraging banks to be flexible and lenient when dealing with the many public service workers facing financial stress following the unprecedented and rapid layoffs now underway.

Government ordered spending cuts could see several thousand of public service workers lose their jobs across the sector over coming months.

"This is a time for banks to step up and do the right thing by their public service customers," said Kerry Davies, National Secretary for the Public Service Association for Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi.

The PSA has today written to the New Zealand Banking Association urging banks to be receptive to the plight of many public service workers.

Banks should consider helping those struggling because of loss of income with a more flexible approach such as offering interest holidays and interest only periods with no penalty.

"These job losses are unprecedented both in scale and speed. We urge all banks to be mindful of the huge pressures this may place on some public service workers at a time of the sharply rising cost of living. including higher mortgage rates.

"Public service workers are not alone in facing financial challenges right now. But rarely in recent times has this country seen so many workers laid off around the country and over a short time frame.

"The slowing economy and tightening labour market will create a perfect storm for some people.

"The PSA is seeking the Bankers Association’s support on behalf of our members and asks it to issue guidance to banks about taking the cuts into account when dealing fairly and in good faith with affected people," said Davies.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from PSA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 