Families Can Sleep At Night Knowing They Have Access To Food

Tauranga, New Zealand

Local supermarket New World Brookfield is once again teaming up with Tauranga-based start-up GoGenerosity to tackle food insecurity in the Ōtūmoetai area.

Building on the success of last year's pay-it-forward campaign, this partnership aims to provide vital support to the Ōtūmoetai Social Supermarket, a lifeline for many families facing food insecurity.

This two-week campaign for New World Brookfield is just another addition to their generous contributions to the Social Supermarket. Having supported the initiative since the day the doors opened, this once-a-year drive provides their customers with the opportunity to join in and amplify the grocery donations the store already provides. Through amounts as small as 1% of their grocery bill, each shopper can make a meaningful difference in the lives of their neighbours, with New World matching every donation dollar-for-dollar.

In just three days since the campaign began, an impressive $3,000 has already been raised.

This early success shows the generosity of New World Brookfield's customers. Running from the 6th to the 19th of May, there is still plenty of opportunity for you to join in.

Jackie Paine, Co-Founder of Linkt Trust and the Ōtūmoetai Social Supermarket, emphasised the real-world impact of initiatives like this. "People can come when they're at the top of the cliff, but they experience one of life's hardships, like an unexpected bill, and they can redirect those finances until they get over the hardship they're facing at that time," she said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

This has been echoed by shoppers of the ŌtūmoetaiSocial Supermarket, who expressed how much this has helped them. One shopper remarked, "Being able to save money [by redirecting our supermarket funds] has meant we could afford to go to the doctors." Another expressed heartfelt thanks, saying, "Being able to shop at the social supermarket has lifted the pressure off me, and I have been able to sleep at night knowing we won’t go hungry due to being snowed under by bills."

Rohan McCloskey, Founder & CEO of GoGenerosity, reiterated the importance of community-driven initiatives in addressing food insecurity. "We encourage everyone to join us in supporting families in need by shopping at New World Brookfield during the campaign period,” he said. “With all our small donations combined and New World’s matched donations, we can ensure no one has to go without.”

© Scoop Media

