Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Boomi And RSM US LLP Extend Strategic Business Alliance To Empower Midmarket Organisations

Wednesday, 8 May 2024, 11:51 am
Press Release: Watterson Marketing Communications

Australia & New Zealand – May 8, 2024 – 

BoomiTM, the intelligent integration and automation leader, today announced the extension of its strategic business alliance with RSM US LLP (“RSM”) — the leading provider of assurance, tax and consulting services for the midmarket. Through this alliance, RSM will leverage the Boomi platform to help midmarket companies thrive in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

“As midmarket organisations increasingly adopt cloud technologies, seamlessly connecting various systems and applications becomes critical,” said Shari Lava, Research Director, IDC. “However, many of them struggle with data trapped in separate systems, manual workflows that drain employee time, and limited IT resources to implement robust integration solutions. Low-code integration is a crucial tool to overcoming complexity, while improving efficiency, agility, and sustained growth."

The alliance between Boomi and RSM tackles the obstacles confronting midmarket organisations by leveraging Boomi's low-code integration platform as a service (iPaaS) and RSM’s ability to help tailor growth journeys. This empowers midmarket companies to dismantle data silos, streamline operations, automate tasks, and ultimately liberate valuable employee resources.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

"Many midmarket businesses do not have the resources to tackle complex integration challenges," said John Rush, national application development and integration leader, RSM US LLP. "This alliance enables us to offer Boomi’s iPaaS across our suite of technology consulting services, including ERP, CRM, human capital management, and managed IT solutions to meet customers where they are today, help them seamlessly scale and drive transformative business outcomes.”

"Boomi is committed to helping businesses of all sizes achieve their digital transformation goals," said Dan McAllister, Senior Vice President of Global Alliances and Channels at Boomi. "This alliance combines our world-class technology with the talent of a leading firm for the midmarket and expands our reach to accelerate digital transformation for the commercial space."

About Boomi

Boomi powers the future of business with intelligent integration and automation. As a category-leading, global software as a service (SaaS) company, Boomi celebrates more than 20,000 global customers and a worldwide network of 800 partners. Organizations turn to Boomi’s award-winning platform to connect their applications, data, and people to accelerate digital transformation. For more information, visit boomi.com.

About RSM US LLP
RSM is the leading provider of professional services to the middle market. The clients we serve are the engine of global commerce and economic growth, and we are focused on developing leading professionals and services to meet their evolving needs in today’s ever-changing business landscape. Our purpose is to instill confidence in a world of change, empowering our clients and people to realize their full potential.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Watterson Marketing Communications on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 