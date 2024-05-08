Raise Communications To Partner With PREKURE To Promote Their Preventative Medicine Mission

Independent PR and Communications agency Raise Communications has been appointed by PREKURE, a world leader in professional health coach education, to provide ongoing public relations services.

Rebecca Campton, PREKURE Marketing and Revenue Manager says, “I'm thrilled about our partnership with Raise Communications. They really understand what we're all about at PREKURE. Their connections and strong commitment to our cause is helping us raise the profile of the crucial role that Professional Health Coaches have in shifting the focus of healthcare towards a preventative whole-person view of health."

PREKURE TEAM (Supplied)

PREKURE has an exciting lineup of programs and events over 2024 designed to help people transform their health and let those interested in a fulfilling career change know how to unlock their potential and empower others to live their best lives as a professional health coach. Health coaching is increasingly being seen as an attractive career option for people who are passionate about health and want to find more purpose.

Lwindi Ellis, RAISE Communications Founder & Comms Director, expresses her enthusiasm: "We’re delighted to assist PREKURE by publicising their mahi to change the face of healthcare by putting prevention before cure.”

Raise Comunications Founder - Lwindi Ellis (Supplied)

She elaborates, “In the upcoming months, we’ll work with PREKURE to showcase their health coach training programs that teach the latest science and practice in lifestyle medicine, implementing storytelling, event promotion, media partnerships, and thought leadership strategies.”

“PREKURE is a catalyst to drive a shift in the approach to healthcare. Raise Communications is committed to working with organisations that drive positive societal change, and PREKURE is a prime example of a social enterprise leading the charge. We look forward to our ongoing partnership, working to amplify their mission.”

Raise Communications is an independent PR & Communications agency established in 2019 by Lwindi Ellis. Having spent over 15 years managing PR & communications for world-leading consumer brands, government departments, NGOs and start-ups, Lwindi felt driven to use her experience and expertise to help drive positive change. This led her to set up Raise Communications, providing PR and Communications services for purpose-driven businesses, organisations and individuals.

About Raise Communications

Raise Communications is a PR and Communications agency focusing on sustainability, community, health and wellbeing. Raise Communications helps purpose-driven organisations and business tell their story, engage with their audience and make a positive impact.

About PREKURE

PREKURE, a pioneering social enterprise and global leader in Health Coach education, was founded by Dr. Louise Schofield and Professor Grant Schofield driven by a passion to combat chronic disease and extend the human healthspan. Their mission is simple yet profound: to inspire, educate and empower individuals with the science that underpins medicine and foster sustainable behavioural change by training a new generation of healthcare professionals, Health and Mental Health Coaches.

