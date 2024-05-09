Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Entries Open for New Zealand Beer Awards 2024

Thursday, 9 May 2024, 5:57 pm
Press Release: The Brewers Guild

NZBA Judging 2024 (Photo: Supplied)

Entries opened this week for the 2024 New Zealand Beer Awards, New Zealand’s most prestigious beer competition.

In its 18th year, the New Zealand Beer Awards, managed by the Brewers Guild of New Zealand, recognises excellence in beer as well as other accolades across New Zealand’s brewing industry.

The competition is open to commercial brewers of all production sizes in New Zealand, and the Champion International Brewery Trophy is open to entries from commercial brewers outside of New Zealand. Entrants compete for champion brewery trophies, industry awards, beer style trophies as well as the two most coveted awards, Champion New Zealand Brewing Company, and Champion New Zealand Beer.

“Last year we accepted over 800 entries across the various classes, from nearly 80 different exhibiting breweries. We are hoping for similar numbers this year, and we are looking forward to welcoming more international entries.” said Competition Manager, Jo Gear.

Judging will again take place at Riccarton Park in Christchurch in July. Executive Director of the Brewers Guild, Melanie Kees says, “Thanks to a dedicated team of nearly 60 volunteers, the New Zealand Beer Awards are a well-oiled machine. Judges, trainee judges, stewards and staff all work together to pour, serve, taste and score the hundreds of entries.” She adds “without the dedication and passion of these individuals, and of course the amazing sponsors that help make the awards happen each year, the Guild could not deliver such a world-class event.”

The New Zealand Beer Awards also recognise the wider industry with awards for packaging, sustainability, beer tourism and the coveted Morton Coutts Award for innovation, also up for grabs.

The winners will be announced at the New Zealand Beer Awards Gala Dinner, held in Aukland on August 3.

Information about the competition and how to enter can be found at https://brewersguild.org.nz/nz-beer-awards-2024/

Entries close on Sunday 16 June.

