Nextro Wins NZ Fastest Growing Partner & Transportation Sector Categories At Axis Oceania Partner Awards 2024

Auckland, New Zealand, 15 May 2024

Nextro, the New Zealand security integrator and managed network and security services provider, was awarded the Fastest Growing Partner of the Year – New Zealand award as well as the Partner of the Year for the Transportation category – New Zealand at Axis Oceania Partner Awards 2024 in Denarau Fiji on 6-9 May 2024.

The award recognises Nextro’s rapid growth in the physical and electronic security market in New Zealand especially in the sectors of transportation and critical infrastructure where Nextro has deployed and integrated smart cameras, speakers, door controllers, and intercoms from Axis Communications.

“These two awards are recognition of the Nextro team’s successful rollouts of market-leading electronic security and operations solutions for tier one customers in the transportation and critical infrastructure sectors in New Zealand. The outcomes that our Nextro and customer teams have delivered include benefits and efficiencies across security, operations, and health and safety. We are honoured to receive the recognition from our partner Axis Communications,” said Martyn Levy, Nextro’s Managing Director.

"As technology continues to advance at an unprecedented pace, the role of collaborative innovation has never been more crucial. Nextro’s commitment is the backbone of our ability to offer industry-leading innovations that meet the dynamic needs of businesses. Together, we have turned obstacles into opportunities, setting new benchmarks in the industry. This synergy is not just our strategy, but our competitive edge, ensuring we remain at the forefront of security advancements," said Wai King Wong, Regional Director for Oceania at Axis Communications.

About Nextro:

Nextro is an award-winning security integrator and managed network and cybersecurity services provider operating in the New Zealand and Australian markets. Nextro’s focus is on physical security and cyber security/network solutions which include: video surveillance, access control, intrusion detection, ANPR/LPR, intercoms and AI/ML analytics as well as IIOT. Its cybersecurity and network solutions include fibre, SD-WAN, managed firewall, and managed networks, for corporates and operations technology (OT).

Example customers include Auckland Airport, Eden Park, MediaWorks, DHL Global Forwarding, Port Taranaki, Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, Te Arai Links, Hotel Britomart and the Britomart Precinct.

About Axis Communications

Axis enables a smarter and safer world by creating solutions for improving security and business performance. As a network technology company and industry leader, Axis offers solutions in video surveillance, access control, intercom, and audio systems. They are enhanced by intelligent analytics applications and supported by high-quality training.

Axis has around 4,000 dedicated employees in over 50 countries and collaborates with technology and system integration partners worldwide to deliver customer solutions. Axis was founded in 1984, and the headquarters are in Lund, Sweden.

