Neuron Mobility Takes The Lead This Road Safety Week With Accessibility In Mind

This National Road Safety Week (20-26 May), leading international e-scooter operator, Neuron Mobility, is highlighting how e-scooter riders can work with the community to make the city's footpaths safer for all.

The vast majority of Neuron's e-scooter riders in New Zealand follow the rules. Despite this, Neuron is using this year’s Road Safety Week to remind them to ride and park responsibly without causing an obstruction.

Riding on Footpaths: In New Zealand e-scooters are permitted on footpaths, shared paths, and on roads, and cannot be ridden in bike lanes. Riders must keep left and always give way to pedestrians, particularly older people and those with disabilities. Although the speed of rental e-scooters is automatically limited, riders must slow down in high foot traffic areas and ride according to the conditions and other path users.

Perfect Parking: Neuron is urging all their riders to park responsibly. E-scooters should not block footpaths, doorways, fire exits, or public transport stops, nor should they obstruct pedestrian crossings and tactile ground surfaces, which are very important to those with visual impairments. Everyone should be able to move freely and safely around the city.

Educating Riders: Neuron is working with local groups and authorities to spread the word about responsible riding and parking. A social media campaign kicks off this week with a series of lighthearted videos that were developed in conjunction with Blind Citizens Australia to ensure riders understand the rules and the importance of accessibility. Plus, riders will be directed to their online ScootSafe Academy where they can earn free credits for future trips.

Tech Solutions: Neuron is highlighting its groundbreaking AR Parking Assistant, which uses augmented reality combined with geofencing and high-accuracy GPS to help riders find approved parking spots throughout the city. These, along with Neuron's end-of-trip photo audit and e-scooter topple detection, are just a few examples of cutting-edge technology used to safely control e-scooters.

Enforcement and Incentives: During Road Safety Week, Neuron's Safety Ambassadors will patrol the city in greater numbers to remind riders to follow the rules and they will be rewarding a few lucky riders for exemplary parking. Those who violate them may be required to complete refresher training on Neuron's online ScootSafe Academy, they could also be suspended or banned from the service.

Tim Morris, Head of Market Development at Neuron Mobility, said: "The vast majority of our riders follow the rules, but this Road Safety Week, we want to remind them to do their part in keeping our footpaths safe and accessible for everyone."

Caroline Perry, NZ director, Brake, said: “E-scooters are a sustainable, alternative form of transport that can help to reduce congestion and emissions. They provide city residents with a convenient and efficient option for short trips. We want to encourage e-scooter riders to abide by the rules and be considerate of other path and road users, as well as parking in a responsible manner. We can all do our part to keep ourselves and the people around us out of harm's way.”

Riding Rules and Safety Tips:

Riders must be 18 years old and above

E-scooters can only be ridden on footpaths and roads

E-scooters cannot be ridden on on-road bicycle lanes

Only one rider allowed per e-scooter, and no tandem riding with children

Safety helmets should be worn, there is one on every e-scooter

Maintain a safe distance between riders and pedestrians

Give way to pedestrians and mobility devices (such as wheelchairs) at all times

Do not ride under the influence of alcohol or any other substance

Be aware of the riding environment and remove distractions (including earphones)

Park responsibly, don't obstruct access areas, don’t park too close to a junction

