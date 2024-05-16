Range Rover Partners With Park Hyatt Auckland

As an extension of its modern luxury positioning, Range Rover has announced a partnership with sophisticated, five-star Auckland waterfront Hotel Park Hyatt Auckland.

Effective from April, the partnership sees Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) New Zealand, distributors of Range Rover, contributing to the travel requirements of VIP hotel guests and management staff through premium transportation.

Crowned best hotel in New Zealand in Conde Nast Traveller’s 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards, the Park Hyatt Auckland aims to showcase Auckland and New Zealand to the rest of the world.

VIP Hotel guests will be provided transportation service in two Hybrid Range Rover variants, both a pure expression of modern luxury; Range Rover Sport P460e Dynamic HSE and Range Rover Velar P400e Dynamic HSE.

“Range Rover customers are discerning and have an eye for refined living. They lead by example,” says JLR New Zealand CEO, Steve Kenchington.

“Park Hyatt's choice of Range Rover as an exclusive vehicle partner is a seamless alignment. By supplying Range Rover PHEV models, we’re providing customers with the perfect level of electric driving range for urban exploration and airport transfer. It’s about ensuring customers and hotel guests experience ultimate luxury while reducing environmental impact."

“We see great synergies between our brand vision and that of Park Hyatt, particularly regarding our sustainability targets. We’re excited to work together, connecting with new customers and elevating truly luxury experiences,” Steve Kenchington continues.

Jaguar Land Rover has committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions across its own operations by 46 per cent in absolute value by 2030, driven in large part by its development of hybrid electric vehicles.

Park Hyatt Auckland General Manager Brett Sweetman says, “Park Hyatt and Range Rover are aiming to provide an authentic luxury experience for guests that extends beyond the walls of the hotel. Whether engaging our international guests or those visiting from closer to home, Range Rover more than exceeds our requirements for exceptional customer service.”

“At Park Hyatt Auckland, our commitment to sustainability is evident in our ongoing efforts to enhance operational efficiency as well as guest experience. We are committed to advancing environmental action for customers and communities,” he continues.

“As part of our World of Care efforts, we aim to make sustainability seamless for our guests. Our hotel is taking steps, including reducing carbon emissions, averting food waste, conserving water and reducing single-use plastic items.”

Range Rover Sport is the latest manifestation of Range Rover’s reductive modernist design philosophy, defining sporting luxury since 2005. When it arrived, it set the standard, bringing unprecedented levels of dynamism to the luxury SUV class – and a new dimension to the Range Rover family.

The new Range Rover Sport is modern, relevant and progressive. Its design embraces modernism and refinement with levels of sophistication that redefine sporting luxury once again. Its muscular stance and taut surfaces communicate power, performance and agility.

The New Range Rover Velar is a pure expression of modern luxury, featuring the latest technology, trademark Range Rover refinement and a dramatic, clean and reductive new design.

Auckland’s prestigious waterfront hotel, Park Hyatt Auckland launched in 2020, marking the debut of the Park Hyatt brand in New Zealand.

