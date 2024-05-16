Construction Site Tour For Architects And Construction Professionals

The Midrise Wood Construction team is pleased to host a free construction-stage tour of Ryman Healthcare’s newest retirement village, Kevin Hickmann village in Christchurch, on Thursday May 23rd, from 3-5pm. This state-of-the-art village demonstrates a commitment to sustainability through the innovative use of cross-laminated timber (CLT).

After a successful tour in 2023, the CLT construction site of Ryman Healthcare’s groundbreaking new retirement village in Christchurch is open again, this time on 23 May 2024. Property Developers, Designers and Constructors are invited to inspect this mass timber project during construction and meet key design and construction team members. This tour is a must-attend for any building professional interested in the future of sustainable construction.

Join us for an exclusive tour of Ryman Healthcare’s newest sustainably-built retirement village in Christchurch, Kevin Hickmann village. Attendees will have the opportunity to see the innovative use of cross-laminated timber (CLT) construction up-close and learn how this mass engineered timber helps reduce the carbon footprint compared to traditional building materials.

This event is intended for construction industry professionals who want to see CLT used in practice. You’ll get an inside look at how CLT is implemented for the main building structure and learn some of the how to’s when working with mass timber.

The tour will be hosted by Mid-Rise Wood Construction. Don’t miss this chance to see the future of sustainable building! Click here to register now.

ABOUT THE MID-RISE WOOD CONSTRUCTION PROGRAMME:

Mid-Rise Wood Construction is a multi-year partnership between the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) and Red Stag Investments Ltd. The aim of this $6.75 million programme is to encourage widespread adoption of precision- engineered timber in mid-rise building construction. Since its inception in 2018, the programme has assembled a pool of New Zealand professionals experienced in mid-rise wood building design and construction to help share and grow knowledge and expertise with the broader industry.

Engineered timber is naturally beautiful and provides a very strong, low carbon and comparably low-cost alternative to steel & concrete. It is easy to transport, relatively light, and has outstanding earthquake and fire resilience. The use of prefabrication can decrease construction time by as much as 30 percent, and reduces costs compared with traditional building methods. Combining cross-laminated timber (CLT), laminated veneer lumber (LVL), glulam and panelised framing timber creates a fast, sustainable, resilient and cost-effective system for mid-rise construction.

