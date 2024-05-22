Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Maropost Bolsters Product Leadership Team To Accelerate Innovation And Growth

Wednesday, 22 May 2024, 11:20 am
Press Release: Maropost

Maropost, the commerce software suite built for fast-growing commerce brands, announces two significant appointments to its senior leadership team: Tim Schulz joins as VP of Product, Commerce Cloud, and Alessandra "Alex" Jacques steps in as VP of Product, Marketing Cloud.

"I founded Maropost to disrupt a crowded market, and with Tim and Alex on board, we are aggressively pursuing that vision," said Maropost Chairman and CEO Ross Andrew Paquette. "We're building a single platform that puts fast-growing retailers in control of their customer journeys, from hyper-personalized marketing to in-store and online purchases through exceptional service.

"Brands will use Maropost to create and manage product catalogs, centrally design and deploy promotions across all their channels, build engaging storefronts, and deliver personalized shopping experiences from one data set, in one nerve center."

Paquette is confident Maropost will achieve this mission. "We're not just another player in the market; we're here to redefine it. Watch closely: We're about to show what's possible when ingenuity meets determination."

