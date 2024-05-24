Information And Communication Technology Supply Survey: 2023

The Information and communication technology supply survey: 2023 collected sales data from New Zealand businesses that are involved in producing or supplying software and information technology (IT) services.

Key facts

In 2023 compared with 2021:

total sales of published software and IT (information technology) services were worth $14.5 billion, up 28 percent

sales of published software increased 33 percent to $4.9 billion

sales of IT services increased 26 percent to $9.6 billion

exports of published software and IT services were 21 percent of the total sales of published software and IT services, the same as in 2019 and 2021

total sales of published software and IT services as a proportion of gross domestic product (GDP: production method, nominal, actuals) was 3.7 percent, up from 3.4 percent.

Visit our website to read this information release:

Information and communication technology supply survey: 2023

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

