Information And Communication Technology Supply Survey: 2023
The Information and communication technology supply survey: 2023 collected sales data from New Zealand businesses that are involved in producing or supplying software and information technology (IT) services.
Key facts
In 2023 compared with 2021:
- total sales of published software and IT (information technology) services were worth $14.5 billion, up 28 percent
- sales of published software increased 33 percent to $4.9 billion
- sales of IT services increased 26 percent to $9.6 billion
- exports of published software and IT services were 21 percent of the total sales of published software and IT services, the same as in 2019 and 2021
- total sales of published software and IT services as a proportion of gross domestic product (GDP: production method, nominal, actuals) was 3.7 percent, up from 3.4 percent.
Visit our website to read this information release:
Information and communication technology supply survey: 2023