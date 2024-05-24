Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Information And Communication Technology Supply Survey: 2023

Friday, 24 May 2024, 11:18 am
Press Release: Stats NZ

The Information and communication technology supply survey: 2023 collected sales data from New Zealand businesses that are involved in producing or supplying software and information technology (IT) services.

Key facts

In 2023 compared with 2021:

  • total sales of published software and IT (information technology) services were worth $14.5 billion, up 28 percent
  • sales of published software increased 33 percent to $4.9 billion
  • sales of IT services increased 26 percent to $9.6 billion
  • exports of published software and IT services were 21 percent of the total sales of published software and IT services, the same as in 2019 and 2021
  • total sales of published software and IT services as a proportion of gross domestic product (GDP: production method, nominal, actuals) was 3.7 percent, up from 3.4 percent.

Visit our website to read this information release:

Information and communication technology supply survey: 2023

Find more from Stats NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
