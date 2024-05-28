Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Easter Trading Policy Lapses Show Need For Law Change

Tuesday, 28 May 2024, 12:11 pm
Press Release: Retail NZ

The latest confusion over Easter Sunday trading policies shows the need for changes to the Easter trading restrictions, Retail NZ Chief Executive Carolyn Young says.

“News that several councils around the motu have let their Easter Sunday trading policies lapse only contributes to the challenges that retailers face in navigating these restrictions,” Ms Young says.

“Restrictions on Easter trading are increasingly outdated in 2024 and the law is no longer fit for purpose.”

Retail NZ is pleased that Parliament is set to debate liberalising Easter trading restrictions as a result of the Member’s Bill to review Easter trading, lodged by ACT MP Cameron Luxton, being drawn from the ballot last month.

Find out more details about Retail NZ’s position on Shop Trading Hours.

