Elle Archer Leads Way For Māori Achievement In Aotearoa’s Digital And Tech Industries

Māori success in Aotearoa’s digital and tech industries has been underscored with Elle Archer being crowned Inspiring Individual in the 2024 New Zealand Hi-Tech Awards.

"We’re thrilled that the visionary leadership Elle brings to the sector has been recognised and shows the ever-increasing contribution Māori are making to digital and tech," said Katie Brown Chief Executive of Te Hapori Matihiko and Te Ao Matihiko.

"She’s setting the standard and inspiring the next generation of young Māori digital and technology professionals."

Elle (Ngāti Tamaterā, Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāti Porou, Ngāpuhi, Ngāi Tūhoe) is an experienced leader in business, governance and technology, and currently serves as the

Te Executive Chair, Te Ao Matihiko.

Elle said; "This recognition is not just for me, but for the many doing the mahi and making a difference. I hope this award shows to all Māori tech practitioners that the unique perspective they bring is invaluable in shaping Aotearoa New Zealand's tech landscape.

"My hope is that this recognition will inspire more Māori to enter and excel in technology fields. Diversity drives innovation and creativity within the tech sector and all of society can benefit from the solutions we provide.

"What really matters for me is that we are working together to ensure technology is accessible to all. Digital equity is all about harnessing the power of technology to improve lives and that means all communities must have equal access.

"This is what inspires me every day and I hope this Award serves as a beacon to others to what can be achieved when you blend Māori and indigenous perspectives with cutting-edge technology."

Katie Brown said Elle is part of a growing number of skilled Māori digital experts and entrepreneurs who are making their name in the sector. But despite the tech sector contributing $20 billion to New Zealand's GDP in 2022 and employing 118,000 people, only 4.8% of them are Māori. Of that 4.8%, only a third are wāhine Māori.

"We need to build on this which is why we run the annual Matihiko Awards, they’re an important way to celebrate success and inspire Māori participation in the digital and tech industry," said Katie Brown.

The Awards mark achievement across 11 categories, including Living Icon, Emergent Icon, Change Maker, Kaupapa, Whiua ki te Ao, Kaitiaki o te Taiao, Public Sector, Kaiāwhina, Corporate Change, Innovation, and Rangatiratanga.

The 2024 Matihiko Awards will be held on Saturday 22nd June 2024 at the Due Drop Event Centre in Manukau, Tāmaki Makaurau (Auckland).

