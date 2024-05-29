Voting Open For Hospitality’s Longest Running National Awards

It’s time to get behind your favourite hospitality establishment and put them in the running to be awarded the coveted People’s Choice Award in the Hospitality New Zealand Awards for Excellence.

Hospitality New Zealand Awards for Excellence are the longest running, most prestigious national awards that honour the achievements of the hardworking and talented people who are the heart and soul of New Zealand’s accommodation and food and beverage sectors.

Now in its 26th year, the awards, which are hosted by Hospitality New Zealand, will be announced at ceremonies being held across two nights in July, recognising both businesses and people.

The business awards, sponsored by Lion, celebrate the excellent businesses across the hospitality industry. Award categories include: The Best Destination Venue, Best Restaurant, Best Café, Best Hotel, Best Motel and more.

The people awards, sponsored by Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, recognise the exceptional people in the hospitality industry, and categories include: Hospitality Leader of The Year, Accommodation Leader of the Year, Future Leader of the Year, Chef of the Year and Supplier of the Year.

The People’s Choice Award is the only publicly voted award in the annual awards, with all other categories decided on by a panel of judges.

There are more than 200 hospitality venues spanning the length and breadth of Aotearoa New Zealand to choose from and include cafés, bars, restaurants, destination venues, hotels, motels and more.

To vote, simply click the vote now button here where you’ll be able to register and vote for your favourite hospitality establishment.

Steve Armitage, Hospitality New Zealand Chief Executive, says the awards are an annual highlight in the calendar.

“Those in the industry work tirelessly to provide exceptional manaakitanga (hospitality) to their communities and customers, so it’s great to be able to applaud those striving for excellence day in and day out and give them the recognition they deserve.”

The People’s Choice Award is open for voting until 14 June. The awards ceremonies will be held on 30 and 31 July, in Christchurch.

