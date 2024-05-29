Graham Stuart Appointed To Ravensdown Board

Graham Stuart has been appointed to the Ravensdown Board, replacing departing Director Jason Dale who stands down after more than nine years with the co-operative.

A well-known and respected leader in New Zealand’s primary sector, Graham is a seasoned Director and Executive with over 30 years’ experience driving growth and transformation across multiple industries.

Bruce Wills, Ravensdown Chair, said Graham’s appointment gives the Board another major boost following Tony Carter’s appointment last year and shores up the governing team’s financial and strategic acumen, particularly following Jason Dale’s departure.

“Those who have worked alongside Graham know that he is one of the sharpest strategic thinkers in New Zealand business today. He is a high calibre addition to our Board and will complement the existing skillset at the table.”

“Graham's extensive experience in both listed and private companies puts him in excellent stead to Chair Ravensdown’s Audit and Risk Committee, a position he will take up immediately.”

In welcoming Graham, Bruce also acknowledged outgoing Director, Jason Dale.

“I would like to take this opportunity to pay tribute to Jason and thank him for his long service to the Ravensdown Board. He has served as Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee since 2014 and helped steer us through some of the more challenging moments in our history, including the global pandemic.”

Graham is currently Chair of Northwest Healthcare Property Management Limited and Comhla Vet Limited. He is Director and Chair of the Audit Committees for Tower Limited and Nexeus Global Limited, and is a Director on the Board of VinPro Limited.

Previously, Graham served in several senior executive positions, including as Chief Executive Officer of Sealord Group. Prior to this role, he spent seven years at Fonterra Co-operative Group where he was Director of Strategy and Growth, and Chief Financial Officer. He was also Managing Director of Lion Nathan International and Chief Executive Officer of Mainland Products.

2024 Ravensdown Director Elections

This year shareholders will have the opportunity to nominate and elect two Directors to the Ravensdown Board – one in the North Island and one in the South Island.

In the South Island, Pete Moynihan will retire from the Board after reaching the maximum tenure for a Ravensdown Director.

In the North Island, Bruce Wills is due to retire at the end of his three-year term. As the current Chair of the Ravensdown Board, Bruce intends to stand for re-election.

The election timetable will be finalised in the coming weeks and nominations for both Director positions will be advertised in early July – with voting expected to open late August.

