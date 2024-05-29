$33 Million Up For Grabs With Powerball

Powerball has soared to a massive $33 million tonight, exactly the same jackpot amount as was won by a Christchurch couple just under a year ago in June 2023.

At the time, the couple waited more than a week to claim their prize because they needed time to process the “magnitude of their win”. While they waited, they stashed their ticket in a sock drawer for safekeeping.

The woman had checked the ticket on the night of the draw and remembers the numbers ‘dancing on the paper,’ as she read the final line. “I couldn’t breathe at first – I was almost hyperventilating,” said the woman at the time.

Since their win, Powerball has been won a further 14 times, creating new multi-millionaires across the motu.

Lotto NZ Head of Corporate Communications Lucy Fullarton said she is often asked what the ‘luckiest’ place to buy a ticket is. “While many people have their favourite store or special numbers, the truth is the odds are exactly the same no matter where or how you buy your ticket. It could be online or in-store, and you could use regular numbers or buy a dip ticket. There’s nothing you can do to increase your chances – Lotto is about having fun and joining the excitement.

“Because of this, we encourage customers to spend only a little, and to only buy a ticket if their entertainment budget allows,” she says.

Fullarton says Lotto NZ connects with all big winners as soon as they claim their prize, to give them the support and advice they need to process such a lifechanging event. She says usually the first thing winners think about is how they can help loved ones.

“We know winning has a huge ripple effect and most, if not all, our big winners tell us they plan to share their winnings with family, friends, people in their local community and charities close to their hearts,” says Fullarton.

If tonight’s Powerball jackpot and the $1 million Lotto first division prize are won by a single ticket, it will be the fifth largest prize ever won in Lotto NZ history.

Fullarton recommends that anyone who wants to be in to win for tonight’s draw gets their ticket early to avoid the busiest times instore and online.

“As the jackpot climbs, there is more demand for our games. We know stores will be busy from around 5pm today, and lots of people will also be jumping online to grab their ticket in the hour before sales close at 7.30pm. Our advice is to get in early and avoid the rush,” says Fullarton.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes, run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board. Find out more about some of these important community initiatives.

Useful facts and stats

· The Christchurch winners from June 2023 won $33.5 million. The prize was made up of $33 million from Powerball and $500,000 from Lotto. The ticket was sold at Fresh Choice Merivale for the draw on Wednesday 28 June 2023.

· The biggest Powerball prize won in 2023 was $37.125 million won by a Paraparaumu couple. The prize was made up of $37 million from Powerball and $125,000 from Lotto. The ticket was sold at New World Kāpiti for the draw on Wednesday 16 August.

· 2020 saw the highest number of Powerball winners in a single calendar year, with 28 lucky Kiwis becoming overnight multi-millionaires. This was because two $50 million Must Be Wons took place in 2020, one of which rolled down to Division Two and was shared by 10 winners (each took home $5,023,999).

· A total of 55 Lotto players became overnight millionaires in 2023, with 19 of those winning Powerball.

· Over 1,150 players have become overnight millionaires since Lotto began in 1987.

· The biggest Powerball prize ever won was a whopping $44.06 million, won by a young Hibiscus Coast couple in November 2016.

· A Powerball ticket can be bought for as little as $6. This ticket has four lines of Lotto with Powerball.



Top 10 Largest Prizes in Lotto NZ history (won by a single ticket)

Rank Date Product Total Prize (inc Lotto First Division if applicable) Store Location 1 2016 Powerball $44,066,667 Dairy Flat Food Mart & Liquor Auckland 2 2021 Powerball $42,200,000 Countdown Pokeno Waikato 3 2023 Powerball $37,125,000 New World Kāpiti Wellington 4 2009 Big Wednesday $36,193,461 Kuripuni Lotto and Post Shop Masterton 5 2023 Powerball $33,500,000 Fresh Choice Merivale Christchurch 6 2013 Powerball $33,113,314 One Step Ahead Ponsonby Auckland 7 2017 Powerball $30,250,000 Richmond Superette Taupō 8 2024 Powerball $30,166,667 MyLotto Wellington 9 2010 Powerball $28,710,403 Mobil Papakura Auckland 10 2022 Powerball $28,166,667 Meg Star Auckland



Powerball wins in 2024

Rank Date Prize (Powerball and Lotto First Division) Store Location 1 27 January $17.25 million MyLotto Canterbury 2 10 February $8.3 million MyLotto Hawke’s Bay 3 2 March $12.3 million MyLotto Otago 4 13 April $30.16 million MyLotto Wellington

