Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Zealand’s Trade Deficit Narrows In The March 2024 Quarter

Wednesday, 5 June 2024, 3:09 pm
Press Release: Stats NZ

New Zealand’s trade balance was a deficit of $1.4 billion in the March 2024 quarter, narrowing from a deficit of $2.6 billion in the March 2023 quarter, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

“The smaller trade deficit is being driven by a decrease in imports more than a large increase in exports. Travel exports especially only had a modest increase and have not yet returned to historic levels for March quarters,” international trade manager Alasdair Allen said.

“March quarters since 2021 have been marked by lower travel exports than previously. This makes an interesting contrast with exports of our other main commodity, milk powder, butter, and cheese, which have remained consistent over this period.”

Visit our website to read this news story and information release and to download CSV files:
 

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Stats NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 