Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Seven Players Share $50 Million Powerball Prize

Sunday, 9 June 2024, 4:57 am
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

Seven lucky Powerball players have each won a $7.18 million share of tonight’s mammoth $50 million Powerball jackpot.

In tonight’s Must Be Won draw, there were no Powerball First Division winners, so the jackpot rolled down to Powerball Second Division.

Each prize is made up of $7,155,649 million from Powerball First and Second Division and $24,392 from Lotto Second Division, making it a total prize of $7,180,041.

“It’s amazing that Powerball rolled down to Second Division and was shared between seven players – it’s fantastic to see more of our lucky players get to experience what it’s like to win,” says Lotto NZ CEO Jason Delamore.

“This is going to be life-changing, and not only for the lucky winner themselves, as we know winning big has a huge ripple effect. Most of our big winners share their prize with others, including family, friends, communities, and charities. This means that the win makes a huge difference to more than just one person,” he said.

Fourteen other lucky Lotto players will also be celebrating after winning a $71,429 share of Lotto First Division.

Strike Four was also won tonight by one player, who took home $600,000.

“Lotto NZ exists to generate essential funding for Kiwi communities, it’s the driving purpose of our organisation. 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits support thousands of good causes every year, so a massive thank you to everyone who bought a ticket for tonight’s draw, you’re helping to make a real difference in Kiwi communities up and down the country,” says Jason.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Tonight’s big winners should phone Lotto NZ’s Customer Services team on 0800 695 6886 to ensure they receive the support they’ll need throughout this life-changing experience.

Background information:

In a Must Be Won draw, if there are no Powerball First Division winners the entire jackpot rolls down to the next Powerball division where there are winners. If there is more than one winner in that Powerball prize division, then the prize is shared equally between all the winners.

This is the eleventh Powerball Must Be Won jackpot in Lotto NZ history.

A history of Lotto NZ Must Be Won winners

 DatePowerball JackpotNumber of Winners  Prize amount won
incl. Lotto
12007$2.5 millionOne winner$3 million
22008$30.5 millionFive winners   $6.1 million each
32011$35.2 millionTwo winners  $17.4 million each  
42014$33 million  One winner$33.1 million  
52016$40 millionThree winners  $13.3 million each
62016$44 million  One winner$44.06 million  
72017$8 millionFour winners$2.02 million each
82020 Feb$50 millionTwo winners$25.1 million each
92020 Aug$50 millionTen winners$5.02 million each
102023$15 millionOne winner$15.5 million
112024$50 millionSeven winners$7.18 million

Powerball wins in 2024:

          
  Date  Prize  Store  Location  
1 27 January $17.25 million MyLotto Canterbury 
2 10 February $8.3 million MyLotto Hawke’s Bay 
3 2 March $12.3 million MyLotto Otago 
4 13 April $30.16 million MyLotto Wellington 
5 8 June $7.18 million TBC TBC 
6 8 June $7.18 million TBC TBC 
7 8 June $7.18 million TBC TBC 
8 8 June $7.18 million TBC TBC 
9 8 June $7.18 million TBC TBC 
10 8 June $7.18 million TBC TBC 
11 8 June $7.18 million TBC TBC 

 

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Lotto New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 