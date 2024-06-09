Seven Players Share $50 Million Powerball Prize

Seven lucky Powerball players have each won a $7.18 million share of tonight’s mammoth $50 million Powerball jackpot.

In tonight’s Must Be Won draw, there were no Powerball First Division winners, so the jackpot rolled down to Powerball Second Division.

Each prize is made up of $7,155,649 million from Powerball First and Second Division and $24,392 from Lotto Second Division, making it a total prize of $7,180,041.

“It’s amazing that Powerball rolled down to Second Division and was shared between seven players – it’s fantastic to see more of our lucky players get to experience what it’s like to win,” says Lotto NZ CEO Jason Delamore.

“This is going to be life-changing, and not only for the lucky winner themselves, as we know winning big has a huge ripple effect. Most of our big winners share their prize with others, including family, friends, communities, and charities. This means that the win makes a huge difference to more than just one person,” he said.

Fourteen other lucky Lotto players will also be celebrating after winning a $71,429 share of Lotto First Division.

Strike Four was also won tonight by one player, who took home $600,000.

“Lotto NZ exists to generate essential funding for Kiwi communities, it’s the driving purpose of our organisation. 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits support thousands of good causes every year, so a massive thank you to everyone who bought a ticket for tonight’s draw, you’re helping to make a real difference in Kiwi communities up and down the country,” says Jason.

Tonight’s big winners should phone Lotto NZ’s Customer Services team on 0800 695 6886 to ensure they receive the support they’ll need throughout this life-changing experience.

Background information:

In a Must Be Won draw, if there are no Powerball First Division winners the entire jackpot rolls down to the next Powerball division where there are winners. If there is more than one winner in that Powerball prize division, then the prize is shared equally between all the winners.

This is the eleventh Powerball Must Be Won jackpot in Lotto NZ history.

A history of Lotto NZ Must Be Won winners

Date Powerball Jackpot Number of Winners Prize amount won

incl. Lotto 1 2007 $2.5 million One winner $3 million 2 2008 $30.5 million Five winners $6.1 million each 3 2011 $35.2 million Two winners $17.4 million each 4 2014 $33 million One winner $33.1 million 5 2016 $40 million Three winners $13.3 million each 6 2016 $44 million One winner $44.06 million 7 2017 $8 million Four winners $2.02 million each 8 2020 Feb $50 million Two winners $25.1 million each 9 2020 Aug $50 million Ten winners $5.02 million each 10 2023 $15 million One winner $15.5 million 11 2024 $50 million Seven winners $7.18 million

Powerball wins in 2024:

Date Prize Store Location 1 27 January $17.25 million MyLotto Canterbury 2 10 February $8.3 million MyLotto Hawke’s Bay 3 2 March $12.3 million MyLotto Otago 4 13 April $30.16 million MyLotto Wellington 5 8 June $7.18 million TBC TBC 6 8 June $7.18 million TBC TBC 7 8 June $7.18 million TBC TBC 8 8 June $7.18 million TBC TBC 9 8 June $7.18 million TBC TBC 10 8 June $7.18 million TBC TBC 11 8 June $7.18 million TBC TBC

