Cheers Lotto NZ Players For Supporting Communities Across The Motu

Seven people’s lives have changed forever after winning $7.18 million with Powerball in Saturday’s $50 million Must Be Won draw.

Saturday night’s draw was only the third time Powerball has reached a $50 million Must Be Won, with the two previous occasions taking place a few months apart in 2020.

Grant at Hakaru Hall celebrating Local Grants (Photo/Supplied)

With excitement building over the week, Lotto NZ saw a whopping 2.6m tickets bought by players all around Aotearoa for the big draw – and Chief Executive Jason Delamore says 100% of the profits will go to thousands of great causes.

"All Lotto NZ profits go back into supporting community organisations and charities every year," said Jason.

“Lotto NZ exists to generate essential funding for Kiwi communities – it’s the driving purpose of our organisation – with over $5.9 billion returned to communities since Lotto began in 1987.”

From the far North to the deep South, it would be difficult to find a Kiwi town that hasn't benefited from Local Grants raised by Lotto NZ players. Recipients range from large organisations like Sport NZ and Coastguard to smaller community groups like the Kapiti Impact Trust, Southland Foodbank Trust, and thousands more.

“The support of lottery funding has helped foster strong and sustainable communities for over three decades and will continue to do so into the future,” says Jason.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“A huge thank you to our players who truly embraced the spirit of the game. It was great to listen to the happy banter of ‘what would you do if you won?’ as people lined up to get their tickets on Saturday.

“To our retailers across the country – a massive thank you for the incredible service you provide our players every single day and especially through such a busy and exciting time for your stores,” said Jason.

In addition to the seven people who shared the Powerball First Division prize of $50 million, fourteen Lotto players won $71,429 with Lotto First Division.

A lucky player from Auckland also won $600,000 with Strike, while forty-one players took home $24,392 with Lotto Second Division.

© Scoop Media

