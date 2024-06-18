Huia 1 Watermain Ninety Per Cent Complete

The ground crew stands above the line valve chamber installed on Duke St for the Huia 1 pipeline.

Image/Supplied

Watercare’s new Huia 1 watermain, stretching from Auckland’s western reservoirs in Titirangi to Newmarket, is on track to be in service by April next year - with 90% of the pipeline now in the ground.

Once complete, the $143 million watermain will supply drinking water to about 20 per cent of Auckland’s population.

The new pipeline will replace the existing Huia 1 pipeline which – at 73 years old – is nearing the end of its design life.

Watercare has been working with construction partner March Cato to steadily build the 15km replacement pipeline since June 2019.

Watercare project manager Tim Manning is happy with the progress crews have made to install the pipeline, with 45% of the pipeline already in service to enhance the resilience of the water supply to: Titirangi, Blockhouse Bay, New Windsor, Green Bay, Hillsborough, Mount Roskill, and Epsom.

“Our crews are currently focused on completing the second-to-last stage of the replacement pipeline in Blockhouse Bay and Mt Roskill.

“We have less than 500 metres of the pipeline and a large line valve chamber left to be installed along White Swan Rd in Blockhouse Bay.

“We’re installing ten line valve chambers along the route to regulate the flow through the pipeline.

“We are currently installing two of these chambers on Scout Ave and Duke St in Mt Roskill.

“We are on track to finish installing the Marion Road, Mt Roskill, section of the pipeline by the end of this month.”

Manning says a focus for the project team has been to actively engage with stakeholders and look for opportunities to minimise disruptions.

“Feedback from the public has been vital to help us adapt and refine our traffic management where we can.

“Everyone in the project team is driven to deliver the project as safely and efficiently as possible, while ultimately trying to minimise the overall disruption for Aucklanders.”

Manning says Watercare is on target to begin the final stage of the pipe’s installation – from Gillies Ave to St Andrews Road in Epsom – in August.

“To install this section of the pipeline, we will use trenchless technology to pull a 630mm diameter pipe through the existing Huia 1 pipeline.

“This section of the pipeline carries less water than the section between Konini St and Duke St, so we can install a smaller pipe using trenchless technology instead of open cut excavation.

“We thank everyone for their patience and understanding as we continue to install this critical piece of infrastructure for Auckland.”

