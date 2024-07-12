Project Momentum Maintained As CRL Names New Chief

Patrick Brockie (Photo/Supplied)

City Rail Link Ltd has named its Chief Financial Officer, Patrick Brockie, as the new Chief Executive to lead the country’s largest transport infrastructure project to completion.

Mr Brockie, a chartered accountant, joined CRL Ltd five years ago. He replaces Dr Sean Sweeney who is leaving in September.

City Rail Link Ltd’s Chair, John Bridgman, says Mr Brockie’s appointment comes at an important time for CRL.

“Patrick’s knowledge of CRL’s complexities and challenges are underscored by his passion for the project. Critically, his appointment provides seamless continuity that will ensure the momentum we have right across the project is maintained as we drive towards planned practical completion late next year,” Mr Bridgman says.

Mr Brockie’s career is extensive. He has held senior management positions in the banking sector and spent significant time working in Asia and the United Kingdom. Mr Brockie also has significant infrastructure experience including working on City Rail Link since 2019. He started his career with NZ Railways Corporation, is a former Chair of Infrastructure New Zealand, and a trustee for World Vision New Zealand.

“I am privileged to take charge of a project that is changing Auckland,” Mr Brockie says. “Our finish line gets closer by the day and our priority is to deliver a world class railway to help our vibrant city continue to grow and prosper – and we are committed to doing that as effectively and efficiently as possible,” Mr Brockie says.

Dr Sweeney is leaving for Ireland to head construction of a metro rail tunnel project in Dublin.

About the City Rail Link (cityraillink.co.nz)

CRL is New Zealand’s largest ever transport infrastructure project, involving construction of a 3.45km twin-tunnel underground rail link up to 42m below the Auckland city centre. It will transform the downtown Waitematā Station (Britomart) into a two-way through-station that better connects the city’s rail network and more than doubles rail capacity across Tāmaki Makaurau. Two new stations Te Waihorotiu Station – to become New Zealand’s busiest station when CRL is fully operational - and Karanga-a-Hape Station – the country deepest station - are being constructed as part of the new modern urban railway link, while Mt Eden Station is being rebuilt and renamed as Maungawhau Station. CRL works closely with Auckland iwi through its Manu Whenua Forum to develop a new railway that is not only world class, but one whose award-winning design reflects New Zealand/Aotearoa’s unique cultural heritage. The project is funded jointly by the Government and Auckland Council.

