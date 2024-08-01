EVT Recognised At The 2024 Hospitality NZ Awards

EVT Hotels and Resorts are celebrating new accolades from the Hospitality New Zealand Awards held earlier this week, showcasing its excellence across the country with wins for properties in Christchurch and Auckland.

Christopher Walker, Bloody Mary's

The celebrations kicked off on Tuesday night with the People Awards, where Christopher Walker from Bloody Mary’s at Rydges Latimer Christchurch was named Chef of the Year. Bloody Mary’s has achieved icon status in Canterbury, renowned for its atmosphere, menu, and its impressive whisky collection. Walker leads a talented kitchen team that has created one of the best steakhouse experiences, a favourite with locals and travellers alike.

LyLo Auckland

The festivities continued on Wednesday night at the Business Awards, where LyLo Auckland was awarded Best Accommodation Provider, and Rydges Wellington’s Portlander Bar and Grill was a finalist for Best Restaurant.

LyLo Auckland opened in December 2022 and has quickly become a popular option for budget travellers with its pod-style accommodation offering and social hubs such as Miss Lucy’s bar.

Simon White, EVT’s General Manager Hotel Operations New Zealand, says it’s fantastic to see teams across the country awarded for their talents and contribution to the industry. “Each property under the EVT umbrella is deeply embedded in its local community and has a unique way of bringing its brand to life. We pride ourselves on creating memorable guest experiences and offering exceptional food and beverage across our hotels. We are thrilled with all our teams’ dedication to excellence and proudly celebrate these industry recognitions, especially during the current industry challenges.”

