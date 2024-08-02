Outdoor Shelter Canopy Giveaway To Three Lucky Schools Or Clubs

In a gesture of community spirit and support, Archgola is excited to announce a special mid-winter giveaway, offering three Archgola canopies to deserving schools and clubs across New Zealand.

James Smith, General Manager of Archgola, shared his enthusiasm for the initiative: "We all know times are challenging, and we wanted to give people the chance to tell us about their favourite club or school and why they deserve to be nominated for a free 20 sqm Archgola Signature canopy. Hopefully, this will bring a smile to people’s faces, as well as provide them with greater covered outdoor space."

Archgola, a trusted name in custom-designed shade and shelter solutions, is known for its national presence combined with local ownership of regional licenses. Each canopy is installed by teams of local builders and trade-qualified professionals, ensuring quality and reliability.

To participate, individuals are encouraged to nominate a school or club they believe would benefit from a sheltered outdoor space. Nominations are open from across the country, and Archgola will select three deserving winners. Nominations must be submitted by September 15, 2024, to be considered for this fantastic prize.

"We’re thrilled to launch this initiative and look forward to hearing the inspiring stories from our communities," added Smith. "This is about Kiwis helping Kiwis, and we hope to make a positive impact with these canopies."

About Archgola

Archgola provides high-quality, custom-designed shade and shelter solutions throughout New Zealand. With a blend of national brand presence and local ownership, Archgola ensures each project is managed by professional builders and trade-qualified installers, offering exceptional service and lasting value.

