Crème De La Crème Of Hospitality Industry Named At Cuisine Good Food Awards 2024

Auckland, 26th August 2024 – Aotearoa’s most exceptional restaurants and leading culinary luminaries have been named and celebrated at the Cuisine Good Food Awards presented by American Express this evening.

Cuisine has been providing the global benchmark for New Zealand restaurant quality for 20 years and presents the country's most highly regarded food and drink awards. The glittering event, attended by over 400 hospitality industry figures, awarded 20 category winners to those considered to be top of their game and leaders in their craft, along with revealing the list of 91 restaurants claiming a prestigious 1, 2 or 3 hats.

The coveted American Express Restaurant of the Year went to Ahi in Auckland, which also received 3 hats, moving up from its position on the 2 hatted list in 2023. Ahi, is helmed by chef Ben Bayly, a former Champion for Change category winner and powerhouse within the industry, who also has another two restaurants on the hatted list.

"It's exciting to see the Ahi team step up into our 3 hat territory for the first time,” says Cuisine owner and editor Kelli Brett. “While many restaurants can create singular dishes that are memorable, the menu here has a synergy that transcends the individual to guide the diner on a holistic and genuine journey through the cuisine of Aotearoa. Although the food takes centre stage, the production is backed up beautifully on every level. If you have overseas visitors and you want them to understand a little about our wonderful country, take them to Ahi!”

To be named as a 3 hatted restaurant an establishment needs to score 19 out of 20 and is considered to be ‘extraordinary and approaching perfection’. This year only four other restaurants made this sought-after list: Amisfield, Queenstown; Cocoro, Auckland; Pacifica, Hawke's Bay; and The Grove, Auckland.

In addition to The Grove being awarded 3 hats for the first time this year, its chef Cory Campbell took home the Cuisine Chef of the Year award.

Says Kelli, "To be recognised as our pick of the best for 2024, our Chef of the Year must demonstrate great creativity and technique on their menus and within their execution, and have the ability to inspire their team to deliver excellence at all levels. Corey's menu at The Grove is world class, showcasing a global outlook with passionate respect for the flavours of Aotearoa. Corey and The Grove team have stepped up to the plate to receive a well-deserved three hats this year and we are thrilled for them."

This year’s list of hatted establishments grew by seven with some notable movements. Jano Bistro in Wellington, Kika in Southern Lakes-Queenstown, and Onslow, Origine and Sidart in Auckland were all awarded 2 hats.

“While we have seen a number of establishments sadly close their doors this year, we are delighted to see some of these stalwarts of the industry moving up the list as they continue to deliver consistently over the years,” says lead judge Kerry Tyack.

“We’re also thrilled to see some brand-new entrants to the list as well as the launch of a few exciting new restaurants this year.”

One such newcomer to the local foodie scene and taking home the New Restaurant of the Year award is Tala in Auckland (2 hats). This award is one of two new categories in 2024. The other, the Ōra King New Zealand Global Champion 2024, went to Miles Kirby from Caravan in the United Kingdom recognising the contribution he makes to Aotearoa’s food scene on a world stage.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Prego in Auckland (1 hat) was awarded the Long-Term Player 2024.

"There are usually some very good reasons behind a restaurant that has remained successfully in the game since 1986. Prego is as popular today as it ever was. This is a testament to outstanding management, a loyal customer base and an enduring truth: give people what they want, and they will come," says Kerry.

Of course, every great meal can be further enhanced by the right beverage. Taking top honours in this category, Josh Emmett’s Gilt Brasserie in Auckland (1 hat) was awarded the Garage Project Drinks List of the Year. Other notable winners include Craggy Range in Havelock North (2 hats) which was named the Winery Restaurant of the Year and Larissa Muller from Palate in Hamilton (1 hat) was named for the Villa Maria Sommelier & Wine Experience of the Year.

This year’s winners hail from across the country indicating the nationwide calibre of New Zealand’s dining scene. The Greenstone Creek Metropolitan Restaurant of the Year was awarded to Koji in Wellington (1 hat), the Yellow Brick Road Regional Restaurant of the Year to Embra in Taupō (2 hat), the Specialist Restaurant of the Year to The Chef’s Table at Blue Duck Station in Retaruke, Central North Island (2 hats) and the Casual Dining of the Year to Kika in Wānaka (2 hats).

While Cuisine didn’t award a Hotel Restaurant of the Year in 2023, this year, Advieh (1 hat) at the InterContinental Auckland took home this accolade. The restaurant has not only given the new hotel a stand-out option for guests but has also firmly established itself as a must-visit destination in its own right.

The Luxury Lodge Chef of the Year prize went to Norka Mella Munoz from Wharekauhau Country Estate in Wairarapa (1 hat).

In addition to recognising restaurants and establishments, the Cuisine Good Food Awards also recognises exceptional individual talent.

Restauranteur Tony Adcock, who has been defining the food scene in Auckland for over 40 years, took home the Pead Legend Award 2024.

"Tony has had an enormous impact on the industry. Thanks to his highly successful career as a restaurateur, he has an incredible reservoir of knowledge that he shares willingly, quietly and without fuss or bother always helping to support and nurture rising talent. He is one of this country’s most professional professionals,” says Kerry.

No stranger to the Cuisine awards himself, laureate Vaughan Mabee from Amisfield in Queenstown was awarded the Cuisine Innovation Award 2024.

Other winners included Max Gordy and Stina Persen from Graze, Wellington (2 hats) for the NIWA Haku Kingfish Champions for Change 2024, Kamal Rai from Hello Beasty in Auckland (2 hats) for the Restaurant Personality of the Year, Callum Liddicoat from Park Hyatt Auckland as the Valrhona Pastry Chef of the Year and Georgia van Prehn from Mr Morris, Auckland (2 hats) taking home the Clyth Macleod Rising Talent 2024 award.

Rob Bourne, American Express New Zealand Country Manager, says, “For the past 20 years, Cuisine Good Food Awards has been one of this country’s biggest cheerleaders of the industry - recognising wonderful dining establishments and the dedicated and talented people behind them. American Express is proud to partner with Cuisine to bring this prestigious event to life and we congratulate all of the worthy winners.”

All the winning establishments were carefully assessed by the 40-strong Cuisine Good Food Guide judging panel comprised of food writers and critics, chefs and hospitality-industry professionals.

The full list of the Cuisine Good Food Awards 2024 category winners include:

1. American Express Restaurant of the Year

Ahi / Auckland

2. Cuisine Chef of the Year

Cory Campbell, The Grove / Auckland

3. Pead Legend Award 2024

Tony Adcock

4. Ōra King New Zealand Global Champion 2024 - New category in 2024

Miles Kirby, Caravan / UK

5. NIWA Haku Kingfish Champions for Change 2024

Max Gordy & Stina Persen, Graze / Wellington

6. Greenstone Creek Metropolitan Restaurant of the Year

Koji / Wellington

7. Yellow Brick Road Regional Restaurant of the Year

Embra / Taupō

8. Specialist Restaurant of the Year

The Chef’s Table at Blue Duck Station / Retaruke, Central North Island

9. Garage Project Drinks List of the Year

Gilt Brasserie / Auckland

10. Cuisine Innovation Award 2024

Vaughan Mabee, Amisfield / Queenstown

11. Casual Dining of the Year

Kika / Wānaka

12. Winery Restaurant of the Year

Craggy Range / Havelock North

13. Villa Maria Sommelier & Wine Experience of the Year

Larissa Muller, Palate / Hamilton Restaurant

14. Restaurant Personality of the Year

Kamal Rai, Hello Beasty / Auckland

15. Hotel Restaurant of the Year

Advieh / Auckland

16. Long-term player 2024

Prego / Auckland

17. Valrhona Pastry Chef of the Year

Callum Liddicoat, Park Hyatt / Auckland

18. Clyth Macleod Rising Talent 2024

Georgia van Prehn, Mr Morris / Auckland

19. Luxury Lodge Chef of the Year

Norka Mella Munoz, Wharekauhau Country Estate / Wairarapa

20. New Restaurant of the Year - New category in 2024

Tala / Auckland

About the Cuisine Good Food Awards

Presented by American Express, the Cuisine Good Food Awards (CGFA) are the global benchmark for New Zealand Restaurant quality celebrating brilliance in one of the industries that has been challenged the most during COVID-19 lockdowns countrywide. Now in its 20th year, the awards acknowledge the very best of New Zealand’s restaurants and chefs nationwide and produces the Cuisine Good Food Guide, showcasing outstanding places to eat and drink across the country. The Awards is the only nationwide restaurant awards programme of its kind. Independently owned, it is viewed globally as the authority on the dining scene in New Zealand. Cuisine selects over 40 experts located around the country, led by food and dining expert Kerry Tyack and Cuisine Editor Kelli Brett, to anonymously judge restaurants nationwide throughout the year and determine the list and winners. The partners for the Cuisine Good Food Awards 2024 include American Express, Clyth Macleod, Garage Project, Greenstone Creek, NIWA - Haku Kingfish, Ora King Salmon, Pead, Valrhona, Villa Maria and Yellow Brick Road.

About Slick and Sassy Media Ltd and Cuisine Magazine

Previously owned by Fairfax Media NZ Ltd, Cuisine was purchased in December 2017 by Slick & Sassy Media Ltd. Owner and editor Kelli Brett is thrilled to be the leader of New Zealand’s most respected and trusted food, drink and lifestyle media brand and is excited at what lies ahead. For over 34 years Cuisine has shared the stories of those who grow, produce and cook our world-class food and drink and has forged strong ties to the hospitality industry by building and developing a global reputation for Aotearoa as a premium dining destination. An important component of the Cuisine brand is the New Zealand Cuisine Good Food Awards.

© Scoop Media

