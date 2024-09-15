McCarthy And Qube Begin Operations At Waingawa Log Hub

A new operator takes up the reins of the CentrePort Waingawa Log Yard this week in the Wairarapa, concluding a competitive tendering process.

The Waingawa User Group, the partnership of CentrePort, Forest Enterprises, Farman Turkington Forestry Ltd, Forest 360, China Forestry Group, Wairarapa Estate Ltd and Log Distribution Ltd, says they’re pleased to welcome McCarthy Transport in conjunction with Qube Ports NZ, to their new role coordinating the transfer of logs by rail to the port in Wellington.

“We’re looking forward to the future with McCarthy Transport and Qube leading operations at the Waingawa hub,” CentrePort Chief Executive Anthony Delaney says.

“This partnership is an exciting development and on behalf of the WUG, I’m keen to see the new innovation and expertise that both parties can bring into servicing the wider Wairarapa area.”

McCarthy Transport says it’s pleased to have been appointed to operate the Waingawa yard in partnership with Qube.

Managing Director of McCarthy Transport, Mike McCarthy, says the company fully endorses the current operations between the Wairarapa and Wellington, recognising the vital connection they provide to the region.

“We are looking forward to collaborating with Qube, KiwiRail, CentrePort, and the Waingawa User Group to streamline operations and achieve our shared strategic objectives.”

Mr McCarthy says McCarthy Transport Contractors Ltd (MTL) began its journey with a simple yet ambitious vision: to provide innovative distribution solutions to New Zealand's forestry industry.

“Our story traces back to 1949, when Rex Burgess and Arthur McCarthy laid the foundation stone with just a single truck and a commitment to excellence. From those humble beginnings, McCarthy Transport has steadily expanded its operations and currently employs 230 staff across the lower North Island, handling 1.2 million tonnes of logs per annum.”

He says their family values are what make McCarthy’s who they are - Proud People, Loyal Service.

“Our people are proud to wear that as their patch because Proud People Loyal Service is at the heart of everything we do; the decisions we make, the people we employ, how we service our customers and how we support our communities.”

Mr Delaney says McCarthy’s values are closely aligned with CentrePort’s, making them a positive match.

Gene Kingi, Qube Ports NZ Wellington Regional Manager, said their company is excited to support McCarthy’s at Waingawa.

“This new operation gives us an opportunity to provide a professional and efficient service to local Forest Owners, Managers, KiwiRail and CentrePort.”

The benefits of the Waingawa log hub expand beyond simply filling the gap between getting a log from forest to port. It also means CentrePort can maintain its focus on emission reductions.

“The hub enables us to transport logs by rail rather than road. That means we’re avoiding more than 20,000 truck trips between Masterton and CentrePort. That will be welcome news to residents of Carterton, Featherston and Greytown and create less impact on the highway network.”

Mr Delaney says moving logs by rail from the hub to port also reduces potential CO2 emissions by more than 3,000 tonnes.

“As an organisation that is actively working with customers and partners to reach net zero emissions by 2040, the hub is key,” he says.

The change in lead operator comes as a result of C3 stepping away from the operator role.

“The WUG wants to take this opportunity to formally and publicly thank C3 for its service. They have played an important part in the Wairarapa’s logging industry through the log yard over the past 11 years.” Mr Delaney says.

McCarthy Transport and Qube logistics, begins operations at the hub today.

© Scoop Media

