Business Urges A Global-facing CER Partnership

Business leaders from the Australia New Zealand Leadership Forum (ANZLF) met with Australian and New Zealand Trade Ministers at their annual Closer Economic Relations (CER) Ministerial Meeting held in Rotorua this weekend.

The Dialogue provided an opportunity to explore the future development of the CER framework, including the Single Economic Market (SEM) agenda, the Trans-Tasman Mutual Recognition Agreement (TTMRA) and the CER Investment Protocol, and to discuss collaboration on regional and global trade issues.

The ANZLF CER Business Dialogue was attended by the New Zealand Minister for Trade, Hon Todd McClay, and Australian Minister for Trade and Tourism, Senator the Hon Don Farrell.

The Ministers joined ANZLF CEO delegates for a discussion on how to enhance trans-Tasman economic and trade cooperation through:

Streamlining regulations and standards to boost competitiveness and facilitate seamless trade

Jointly developing and promoting an attractive single investment environment for both domestic and foreign investors

Strengthening supply chains to mitigate risks and ensure business continuity in times of crisis

Leveraging technology to modernise trade processes, including the transition to paperless trade documentation and the adoption of coherent digital standards for areas like digital identity verification, cyber security, e-commerce, and data exchange.

Australian ANZLF Co-Chair and CEO of CyberCX, John Paitaridis, emphasised the ANZLF's role in fostering strong relationships between business and political leaders to ensure a healthy and vibrant trans-Tasman relationship. Mr Paitaridis noted that for twenty years the ANZLF has helped develop the SEM agenda and influenced a raft of policies, ranging from border control to business regulation.

"The ANZLF brings trans-Tasman business leaders together to advance the trans-Tasman relationship," Mr Paitaridis said, "Our engagement with Ministers in Rotorua underscored the importance of the ANZLF as a platform for dialogue and active collaboration. It also spoke to the Prime Ministers’ recent joint statement acknowledging the ANZLF’s relevance to business and effectiveness as a voice to governments."

Spark NZ CEO, Jolie Hodson, highlighted the need for a more outward-looking approach to the trans-Tasman relationship. Ms. Hodson said, "CEOs emphasised the importance of promoting CER to the world, and ensuring the SEM agenda remains modern and, forward-thinking, attractive to foreign investors by pursuing regulatory coherence wherever possible and embracing new opportunities in the digital economy."

Mr Paitaridis concluded, "By aligning our policies, enhancing investment frameworks, supporting innovative supply chain solutions and digitising the trade relationship, we can ensure our two countries remain match fit for a modern trade relationship."

Australia Delegation

John Paitaridis, CEO, CyberCX and ANZLF Co-Chair

Bran Black, CEO, Business Council of Australia

Paul Corbett, General Manager, New Zealand, CPB Contractors

Tracey Evans, Managing Director, Aurecon

Ranj Samrai, Australia Director, ANZLF

New Zealand Delegation

Jolie Hodson, CEO, Spark NZ and Acting ANZLF Co-Chair

Jason Boyes, CEO, Infratil

Roger Gray, CEO, Port of Auckland

Traci Houpapa, Chair, Federation of Māori Authorities and ANZLF Indigenous Business Sector Group

Simon Limmer, CEO, Indevin

Amelia Linzey, CEO, Beca

Stephen Jacobi, New Zealand Director, ANZLF

Simon Le Quesne, New Zealand Associate Director, ANZLF

© Scoop Media

