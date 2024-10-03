Applications Open For Aotearoa New Zealand’s Biggest Tourism Trade Show

Applications open today for Aotearoa New Zealand’s biggest tourism trade show, TRENZ 2025, and spots are expected to be in hot demand given the impact of the event for tourism businesses.

TRENZ 2025 in Rotorua will bring together Aotearoa New Zealand’s leading tourism operators with global and New Zealand travel buyers to do business and build strong connections. The business done is critical for keeping our tourism industry connected to the rest of the world.

TRENZ is Aotearoa New Zealand’s largest international tourism business event and most important event of the year on the tourism events calendar. Organised by Tourism Industry Aotearoa (TIA) on behalf of the Tourism Industry New Zealand Trust (TINZT), TRENZ 2025 will be held on 6 to 8 May 2025 in Rotorua. TIA Chief Executive Rebecca Ingram says the economic value of TRENZ cannot be understated – for the host region, operators, and the wider economy.

“TRENZ is where the business gets done – where industry leaders and representatives gather in person to showcase their products and services to high-quality international and New Zealand travel buyers,” Rebecca says.

This year’s event in Wellington brought more than 300 buyers from all around the world and New Zealand together with 313 New Zealand tourism businesses. 96 percent of sellers rated TRENZ important or very important compared with other sales activities and 74 percent of sellers expected to generate more than $50,000 in turnover because of attending. Of these, 58 percent expected to generate more than $100,000 of turnover.

“The conversations the industry has in Rotorua, and the business conducted, lays the groundwork for New Zealand’s tourism success for years.”

RotoruaNZ Chief Executive Andrew Wilson said the city is delighted to welcome TRENZ 2025 to Rotorua.

“Our city is world-renowned for its unique blend of Māori culture, geothermal wonders, and world-class visitor experiences. This event is an invaluable opportunity for our city to showcase its diverse offerings to international travel trade and media, reinforcing Rotorua’s reputation as a leading visitor destination in Aotearoa,” Andrew says.

“TRENZ 2025 will bring hundreds of tourism professionals and industry leaders to our region, providing significant benefits to the local visitor economy by driving future visitation and supporting our tourism operators.

“We look forward to creating lasting connections, sharing our stories, and demonstrating the spirit of manaakitanga that makes Rotorua so special.”

For more about TRENZ, including application information, see www.trenz.co.nz.

