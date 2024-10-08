New Potential Partner For AsureQuality Australian And Southeast Asian Joint Ventures

MONDAY, OCTOBER 7, 2024

AsureQuality is pleased to be engaged in advanced discussions with Mérieux NutriSciences regarding partnership in its joint venture businesses in Southeast Asia and Australia, following the exit of Bureau Veritas from the global food testing services market.

On Monday, Bureau Veritas announced that it had entered into an exclusive agreement with Mérieux NutriSciences to sell its global food testing business, including its share in the BVAQ joint ventures with AsureQuality.

AsureQuality CEO, Kim Ballinger, acknowledged and thanked Bureau Veritas for the company’s valuable partnership over the last eight years.

“Our collaboration with Bureau Veritas has been very successful, and the BVAQ businesses in Southeast Asia and Australia continue to perform well and are favourably positioned for the future. We appreciate the hard work that has gone in to building these great businesses.”

Kim Ballinger says that the Australian and Southeast Asian joint ventures remain strategically aligned and important for AsureQuality.

“They support our New Zealand food exporters in these significant markets and beyond and ensure we keep up to date with sector trends, insights and innovation.”

Mérieux NutriSciences is a global leader in food safety, quality and sustainability with over 50 years’ experience and more than 100 accredited laboratories worldwide. Mérieux NutriSciences offers complementary expertise and an international presence that would enable the joint ventures to strengthen their service offerings.

Kim Ballinger says that the two companies are well-aligned on values and ambitions.

“We are very excited about the potential this partnership could leverage in the future, and the opportunities arising to service New Zealand food businesses exporting to Australia, Southeast Asia and beyond.”

Nicolas Cartier, CEO of Mérieux NutriSciences adds, “We are pleased to be engaged in advanced discussions with AsureQuality about the joint ventures in Southeast Asia and Australia. I strongly believe that our combined capabilities will allow us to better serve customers in these regions with high-value and science-based food assurance services. Working as trusted partners, we will harness a shared focus on helping the food industry to make food systems safer, healthier, and more sustainable.”

The changes are not expected to result in any disruption to services, and existing customers can expect regular updates as discussions progress.

