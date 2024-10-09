India New Zealand Business Council (INZBC) Announces New Board Leadership To Strengthen Bilateral Relations

The India New Zealand Business Council (INZBC) today announced significant changes to its leadership, appointing Bharat Chawla as its new Chair and Jonathan Manuel as Treasurer. Additionally, three new board members—Edwin Paul, Jenny McGregor, and Rachel Lynch—have been co-opted to support INZBC's mission of strengthening the strategic partnership between New Zealand and India.

The announcement comes as INZBC continues to play a pivotal role in fostering relationships between the two nations. With India being the world’s fifth-largest economy and New Zealand's 13th largest trading partner in goods and services, this leadership change sets the stage for greater collaboration across sectors such as politics, business, academia, and culture.

Bharat Chawla, the newly appointed Chair, expressed gratitude for the interim leadership of Jay Changlani, saying, “Jay has served the Council as Treasurer and interim Chair and has continued to the growth of the council through prudent spending.” Jay will continue to serve on the board.

"A stronger relationship with India is vital to New Zealand’s future, and I believe New Zealand has the ability to add real value to India as well,” Bharat goes on to explain. “Our board is fully committed to fostering deeper ties across various sectors to enhance mutual economic growth."

INZBC’s new leadership announcement follows its recent success in hosting a food and beverage delegation at the prestigious World Food India event in Delhi. Chawla added, "India offers immense potential for New Zealand, especially in areas such as food and beverage, aviation, technology, and agriculture. We are focused on innovative ways to move the relationship forward, ensuring benefits for both nations in the long term."

New Leadership Reflects INZBC’s Expanding Role in Bilateral Engagement

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

As India’s economic influence continues to rise, INZBC is dedicated to expanding New Zealand’s presence in this vibrant market. The council's leadership will work toward building partnerships that span beyond business and trade, including areas such as education, civil society, and defence.

By drawing on the expertise of its new board members, INZBC aims to achieve a significant “step-up” in bilateral relations. Jonathan Manuel, the new Treasurer, and the incoming board members will bring fresh perspectives and capabilities to INZBC’s strategic initiatives.

INZBC Board:

Chair – Bharat Chawla, Director, RBS Intellect

Treasurer – Jonathan Manuel, CEO/ Director, New Zealand Airline Academy

Board Members

Carmen Vicelich – CEO/Founder, Valocity Global

Jay Changlani – Director, Orb360

Earl Rattray – Chair, Binsar Farms Pvt Ltd (India)

Prince Kumar – Managing Director, Edex Academy NZ Limited

Edwin Paul –Director, Edcorp Consulting Limited

Jenny McGregor – Senior Manager, Trade Strategy, Fonterra

Rachel Lynch – NZ Government & Regulatory Affairs Manager, Zespri

About INZBC

The India New Zealand Business Council (INZBC) is the premier body in New Zealand focused on trade and investment between the two countries. Established in 1988, INZBC facilitates dialogue between industry, government, and academia to promote stronger economic ties between India and New Zealand. The council organizes events, delegations, and discussions to explore new opportunities and foster mutual understanding in key sectors such as trade, education, and technology.

© Scoop Media

