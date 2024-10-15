MBIE Warning To Repel Magnet Attraction For Kiwi Kids

After a series of hospitalisations overseas, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) is warning parents of the dangers of having small high-powered magnets in your home and around your children.

These small magnets, often found in fidget toys and in jewellery, are unsafe and can be dangerous if swallowed.

“We are aware that there is a trend going around on social media, where children are encouraged to use magnets to create the illusion of tongue, nose, and lip piercings,” says Ian Caplin, Business Specialist at MBIE.

“This often occurs in preteens and teens who are following the example of others online.

“If someone swallows or inhales just two of these magnets, serious harm could occur, and may result in them needing surgery.

“We know of several hospitalisations overseas of children who have swallowed these, and we know of cases happening in New Zealand in the past.”

The magnets are currently banned from being sold for personal use in New Zealand and are subject to an unsafe goods notice.

Earlier this year, Safekids Aotearoa, in partnership with MBIE, told the story of a young New Zealander, India Teague-Stockman, who had swallowed two of these magnets at a birthday party.

“When the doctors took the x-rays of her, it was easy to see the magnets had connected to each other,” says Karen Teague, mother of India.

“However one had passed into the intestine, and the other had stayed in her stomach. The magnetic pull had caused them to connect through the tissue and caused a tear in her stomach. This meant my daughter had to undergo emergency surgery.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“The doctors were fantastic, and she came out of the surgery well, but the magnets caused a lot of damage. If we had waited longer getting her to the hospital it could have been much worse. These magnets can be so dangerous.”

Parents are urged to be aware of the dangers these magnets possess, to check any toys or jewellery they buy to ensure their children don’t have access to them, and that older children are aware of the dangers of misusing them.

Mr Caplin says that if you discover these being sold in New Zealand stores or online, you are encouraged to report the unsafe products online.

“We have mechanisms in place within government to investigate these reports and we want to ensure that prohibited items like these magnets aren’t available in our retailers.”

If you think your child has swallowed high-powered magnets, go straight to the nearest hospital emergency department. Tell the reception and doctor that you think your child may have swallowed magnets.

More information on these magnets can be found on the Product Safety Website and Safekids Aotearoa Starship - High-Powered Magnets.

© Scoop Media

