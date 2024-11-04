New Ticketing Code To Enhance Confidence Of Ticket Buyers And Event Providers In New Zealand

The introduction of a new ticketing code of practice is set to provide New Zealand event-goers and event hosts with the reassurance they need to provide and attend events with confidence.

Developed by the Entertainment Venues Association of New Zealand (EVANZ), the intent of its Industry Code of Practice is to align ticketing practices to ensure both consumer protection, and consistency for member venues of EVANZ.

EVANZ General Manager, Sally-Anne Coates, says New Zealand has been operating under the Australian ticketing code of conduct for many years, and while this arrangement had served its purpose, the growing New Zealand events industry needed its own, tailored version.

“There have been instances where certain ticketing agencies have caused confusion and unfair treatment of consumers around hidden fees and unclear refund policies, while in serious cases, the collapse of ticketing companies has left venues, promoters and consumers out of pocket - to the tune of millions of dollars.

“This code will serve as a comprehensive “best practice” guide for events and venues that addresses every stage of the ticketing process, from advertising and purchasing tickets, to rescheduling, cancellations, refunds and ticket resale - all of which will comply with New Zealand consumer law.

“We hope it will go a long way to rebuilding consumer confidence and provide financial and reputational safeguards for those in the industry.”

In addition to the Industry Code of Practice, a Consumer Code has also been developed with the public in mind. It is a straight-forward framework that outlines the rights and expectations of ticket buyers.

“For consumers, having this in place means they can purchase tickets from member venues with confidence, knowing they are protected, and have all the information they need to make an informed purchase. It provides clarity around ticket terms and conditions, refunds, and other aspects of ticket purchasing.”

Coates says the code was collaboratively developed over a two-year period alongside New Zealand’s four main ticketing companies (iTICKET, Eventfinda, Ticketek and Ticketmaster), and the EVANZ legal team, chair and board members.

The New Zealand Promoters Association had also been actively engaged and in agreement around the need for a code that maintained consumer trust and market stability.

“We’re really excited to have completed such a significant initiative that will protect and reassure Kiwis, and visitors to Aotearoa, who want to enjoy the fantastic events industry we have here in New Zealand.

“While these documents offer an excellent foundation, we will continue to run a working group that monitors and reviews the code to ensure it stays relevant and reflects best-practices, and our evolving events industry.”

© Scoop Media

