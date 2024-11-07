Auckland Design Week Appoints Tonic Communications As PR Partner For 2025

Auckland, November 7, 2024: Auckland Design Week (ADW) has announced its return in 2025, and has brought on integrated communications and PR agency Tonic Communications as its media relations partner.

Led by General Manager, Georgia Coleman, the Tonic team will help to build greater awareness of the ADW event and support its growth as a landmark event for Aotearoa, New Zealand. Tonic Communications will deliver media relations for ADW across both New Zealand and international media, as part of its strategy to showcase the calibre of design talent in New Zealand and position ADW as a drawcard for visitation to Auckland.

Tonic’s General Manager Georgia Coleman said: “We are delighted to be partnering with ADW and helping to secure the festival as an enduring annual fixture. Founder Jen Jones has exceptional drive and vision and we are proud to be able to support her in her mission to celebrate and connect New Zealand’s vibrant design community.”

ADW is a week-long celebration of design and will take place in Auckland from 3-9 March 2025 with a futuristic theme of “Chance + Change”. It aims to build on the momentum of its successful inaugural event in 2024, which was attended by designers, industry peers and design enthusiasts and partnered with 60 brands and 65 speakers. ADW25 will draw inspiration from international design festivals and founder Jen Jones has secured world-renowned design legend Karim Rashid as keynote speaker, as well as a host of corporate sponsors, including Resene, Forté and Lexus, to take the concept to the next level.

Jones said: “Bringing an event like ADW to life has been one of my most challenging accomplishments to date, and it takes a village. Georgia and her team at Tonic have already been such a valuable support to the event and I am impressed with their passion and professionalism. We are excited to work together and share the rich stories of our homegrown design talent and the power of design to inspire, inform and innovate.”

Tonic Communications focuses on a broad range of integrated communications and PR services, including media relations, social media, influencer marketing, content creation, internal communications, as well as events and activations.

For more information visit toniccommunications.co.nz. Tonic Communications is part of Attivo, a marketing services group with agencies in Australia, New Zealand and the U.S., including 303 MullenLowe, Mediahub, Farrimond, Deutsch New York and Hill Holliday.

For more information about Auckland Design Week visit aucklanddesignweek.com

