‘Taniwha’ Crowned The Most Uniquely New Zealand Cocktail

Scapegrace Distilling Co. has completed its national search for the most uniquely New Zealand cocktail, with a drink named the Taniwha taking the honours.

The Scapegrace: Uncharted Spirits cocktail competition challenged bartenders across New Zealand to craft a cocktail that showcases an aspect of the country's rich terroir and natural ingredients. More than 60 entries were submitted from across the country, with regional finalists flown to Central Otago to compete in the final event.

The Taniwha, created by Auckland bartender Cal Ross, was judged the winner. The drink features Scapegrace Black, complemented by a local Syrah and a signature “Bushfire Shrub,” achieving a sophisticated balance of flavors that impressed the judging panel.

“The Taniwha stood out to a great degree in a field of already exceptional finalists drinks,” said Scapegrace Product Development & Advocacy Manager Mikey Ball.

“The drink is a thoughtful and well executed example of depth of story and research that defined the Fiordland region in liquid. It also showcased a wonderful balance of conventional and local ingredients that painted the perfect picture.”

The Uncharted Spirits competition aimed to inspire bartenders to explore regional ingredients, with Scapegrace assigning specific areas of New Zealand for each participant to represent.

“We want each drink to reflect the diversity of New Zealand’s regions,” said Ball.

“This competition encourages bartenders to dive into the culture and natural resources of unfamiliar regions, expanding their understanding and introducing new flavor profiles into their work.”

Ball says they were inspired to create the competition as they explored the local flavours of Central Otago, where the brand is building New Zealand’s largest ever distillery.

Cal Ross, who bartends at Panacea in Auckland, says it was a fantastic experience.

“What a ride,” said Ross. “I’m chuffed to not only win but to tick off a few things on my bucket list on the way. The highlight was meeting some amazing people and fantastic competitors.”

Ross won $1000 + a trip to Central Otago to judge the competition in 2025.

Further details are available here: https://scapegracedistillery.com/uncharted-spirits

About Scapegrace Distilling Co.

Scapegrace Distilling Co is New Zealand’s largest independent spirits company, founded in 2014 by brothers in law Daniel McLaughlin and Mark Neal, alongside Richard Bourke.

The Scapegrace brand is in more than 40 markets around the world where it’s known for its exceptional craftsmanship and innovative flavours which boast a taste of New Zealand's adventurous spirit.

Scapegrace gin was voted World’s Best London Dry Gin at the prestigious International Wine & Spirits Competition, London 2018. The distinct packaging has also garnered attention, voted best looking gin bottle in the world alongside the new Tanqueray 10 design at the San Francisco Spirits Competition. In 2023, Scapegrace’s Single Malt Fortitude V Whisky was awarded the Master Medal at the World Whisky Masters.

Scapegrace is building New Zealand’s largest ever distillery project on the banks of Lake Dunstan in Central Otago. This new spiritual home for the brand will ensure the business keeps up with global demands across its luxury portfolio of Single Malt Whisky, Gin, Vodka and premium RTDs. Shop Scapegrace here.

