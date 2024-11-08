Nespresso Celebrates The Festive Season With Limited-Edition Unforgettable Holidays Range

Nespresso is ringing in the festive season, encouraging coffee lovers to embark on a magical journey with new limited-edition coffees and premium accessories as part of the Unforgettable Holidays collection. Nespresso has worked in collaboration with globally celebrated French chef Jean Imbert, to co-create the bespoke selection of flavours.

(Photo/Supplied)

Carefully crafted to elevate the gifting and holiday moments, the heroes of this year’s collection include three limited-edition Vertuo and Original coffees for Kiwis to enjoy and create unforgettable moments of indulgence with flavoured coffees Almond Croissant and Peanut and Roasted Sesame available in both Vertuo and Original, and Unforgettable Espresso for Original and Unforgettable Double Espresso for Vertuo.

Inspired by travel and train journeys around the world, Nespresso’s Unforgettable Holidays will visually transport coffee aficionados on an enchanting quest, seeking to awaken the senses with new flavours influenced by global exploration.

Complementing the assortment of delicious coffees is a suite of exclusive accessories, making Nespresso your destination for unforgettable gifts.

DON’T FORGET TO RECYCLE!

Nespresso is committed to showing Kiwis how their small recycling act can have a large positive impact, right here in Aotearoa New Zealand. Nespresso’s coffee capsules are made using at least 80% recycled aluminium, which is infinitely recyclable through Nespresso New Zealand’s recycling programme. Recycling Nespresso capsules is now easier than ever, with Nespresso’s Doorstop Collection Service. Simply purchase a recycling bag for a flat rate of $5.90, fill with used capsules and order a NZ Post collection for your pre-paid label.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

EXPERIENCE UNFORGETTABLE TASTE THIS FESTIVE SEASON WITH NESPRESSO’S LIMITED-EDITION COLLECTION:

Almond Croissant

Notes: Almond & Pastry

For Vertuo: Mug (230ml), RRP: $1.70 per capsule

For Original: Espresso (40ml) or Lungo (110ml), RRP: $1.40 per capsule

Based on an original idea from Jean Imbert, the Almond Croissant flavour will transport you to the heart of Paris. This flavoured coffee releases almond and buttery pastry notes and is complemented by notes of brown caramel. Add a dash of milk for a sweet and creamy treat and let it unleash the almond notes.

Peanut and Roasted Sesame

Notes: Roasted Sesame, Peanut

For Vertuo: Mug (230ml), RRP $1.70 per capsule

For Original: Espresso (40ml) or Lungo (110ml), RRP $1.40 per capsule

A sweet and aromatic blend featuring notes of toasted sesame, caramel, and a variety of nuts, including peanuts. The cereal-like undertones of oat and barley reveal a toasty, nutty flavour profile to create an unmissable, warming drink this festive season.

Unforgettable Espresso and Unforgettable Double Espresso

Notes: Woody & Nutty

For Vertuo: Double Espresso (80ml), RRP: $1.40 per capsule

For Original: Espresso (40ml), RRP: $1.20 per capsule

An intense coffee with a toasted cereal flavour, complemented by a secondary woody note that adds depth, while a hint of nutty notes and brown spices round out this aromatic blend. Made with Arabica beans from Peru and Costa Rica emboldened by Robusta, the coffee boasts toasted cereal and woody notes.

ELEVATE YOUR COFFEE MOMENT AT HOME WITH NESPRESSO’S LIMITED-EDITION ACCESSORIES:

Nespresso’s Unforgettable Holidays Collection features a range of limited-edition accessories and gifts that are perfect for enjoying while both hosting and relaxing this holiday season. Nespresso provides elegant gifting options that add value and mindfulness to festive gift giving.

BARISTA COCKTAIL GLASS

Raise a toast to the holiday season with the Barista Cocktail Glass, embossed with an emblematic design. Elevate your coffee rituals and savour the delicious blend of taste and style.

RRP: $30, or $58 as a set of 2

FESTIVE TRAVEL MUG

Sip in style with Nespresso’s Festive Travel Mug. The metallic body is crafted using at least 90% recycled stainless steel, featuring a sleek, transatlantic map as a lasting reminder of where Nespresso’s luxurious tastes can transport you.

RRP: $50 (400ml)

DARK CHOCOLATE WITH CARAMELISED HAZELNUTS

Elevate your coffee experience with a delicious limited-edition box of chocolates, using the finest 70% dark chocolate with Caramelised Hazelnut Dark Chocolate Squares, a perfect gift or personal treat. Available exclusively in Nespresso Boutiques.

RRP: $14

The Nespresso Barista Cocktail Glass and Festive Travel Mug are available now in Nespresso Boutiques and online, with the Dark Chocolate with Caramelised Hazelnuts available exclusively in Nespresso Boutiques. Product is available for a limited time so get your hands on one while stocks last.

CREATIVE RECIPES TO INDULDGE IN THIS SEASON:

This festive season, Nespresso has created six new Festive recipes, specially designed to optimise the flavours developed by Chef Jean Imbert. Use the notes of Unforgettable Holidays to unlock your coffee creativity at home with any of the following recipes:

Espresso Martini

Espresso Amaretto Sour

Peanut Butter Iced Latte

Pain au Chocolat Cappuccino

Coffee Granita

Affogato

For more Nespresso coffee recipes, visit www.nespresso.com/recipes.

Nespresso’s Unforgettable Holidays Collection is available now in Nespresso Boutiques and online, priced between $1.20-$1.70 NZD per capsule depending on the system and specific coffee. The collection is available for a limited amount of time and in limited quantities, while supplies last.

Follow @nespresso to keep up to date with all the latest Nespresso news. For more information please visit: www.nespresso.com/nz

About Nestlé Nespresso SA:

Nestlé Nespresso SA is the pioneer and reference for highest-quality portioned coffee. The company works with more than 150,000 farmers in 18 countries through its AAA Sustainable Quality™ Program to embed sustainability practices on farms and the surrounding landscapes. Launched in 2003 in collaboration with the NGO Rainforest Alliance, the program helps to improve the yield and quality of harvests, ensuring a sustainable supply of high-quality coffee and improving livelihoods of farmers and their communities.

In 2022, Nespresso achieved B Corp™ certification – joining an international movement of over 7,300 purpose-led businesses that meet B Corp’s high standards of social and environmental responsibility and transparency.

Headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland, Nespresso operates in 83 countries and has over 14,000 employees. In 2022, it operated a global retail network of 791 boutiques. For more information, visit the Nespresso corporate website: www.nestle-nespresso.com.

© Scoop Media

