New Anchor Butter Owner Must Go Palm Kernel-free - Greenpeace

Off the back of today’s announcement that Fonterra will be pushing ahead with plans to sell its customer-facing brands, including Anchor, Greenpeace is calling on potential buyers to commit to going palm kernel-free.

Greenpeace spokesperson Sinéad Deighton-O’Flynn says, "Palm kernel is a product of the palm industry that is responsible for driving deforestation in the paradise rainforests of Southeast Asia, endangering rare wildlife like orangutans, Sumatran tigers and pygmy elephants. But Fonterra insists on still feeding this dust-like substance to its cows in the dry summer months.

"Despite this, Fonterra has been marketing its Anchor branded butter as ‘100% New Zealand grass-fed’. Rather than carrying on Fonterra’s greenwash, whoever ends up purchasing the Anchor brand would be wise to commit to going palm kernel-free."

Greenpeace launched legal proceedings against Fonterra earlier this year, challenging claims on its Anchor Butter packaging that the product is 100% New Zealand Grass-Fed. According to Fonterra’s own grass-fed standards, up to 20% of a dairy cow’s diet could be made up of palm kernel. Fonterra has yet to publicly comment on the case.

Greenpeace has also called on Fonterra to end the use of palm kernel across all its suppliers by changing its Terms of Supply - a call endorsed by more than ten thousand people over the last month.

"Greenpeace remains committed to holding Fonterra to account for misleading and deceptive conduct," says Deighton-O’Flynn.

"We expect the brand sale to be a hot topic at this week’s Fonterra AGM, and we encourage all attendees to consider the reputation risk of continuing to use palm kernel."

