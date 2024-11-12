Matthew Rodgers Joins Wild Tech As Head Of Microsoft APAC To Support Regional Growth

Matthew Rodgers (Photo/Supplied)

KUALA LUMPUR, 12 November 2024 — Wild Tech is thrilled to announce the appointment of Matthew Rodgers as the company’s new Head of Microsoft APAC, as part of the company’s continued growth across the region.

Rodgers brings over two decades of leadership experience, specialising in digital transformation strategies and enterprise-level solutions. His expertise in Microsoft Copilot, Dynamics ERP and CRM will make him an invaluable asset to Wild Tech, and his leadership aligns with the company’s strategy of becoming a trusted, go-to technology partner in the region, delivering AI-powered tools and automation solutions.

In his new role, based in Kuala Lumpur, Rodgers will focus on strengthening finance and operations (F&O) capabilities, enhancing enterprise offerings, and driving deeper integration between Southeast Asia (SEA) and Australia-New Zealand (A/NZ) markets.

Wild Tech has identified hands-on industries such as manufacturing, logistics and supply chain management, and retail and consumer goods as key to build on the company’s demonstrated capacity to closely partner and deliver transformative outcomes.

“The enterprise landscape is undergoing a once-in-a-generation shift,” said Rodgers. “AI and technologies like Microsoft Copilot represent a revolution in how businesses operate. My mission is to enable organisations to harness automation and centralise operations, positioning them to thrive in this new era. By integrating SEA and A/NZ operations more closely, we can unlock new transformative business models and deliver tangible value to enterprises across the region.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Rodgers’ previous role as Sales Director APAC at sa.global saw him spearheading Microsoft solutions across Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia, China, Australia, New Zealand and Japan.

His deep understanding of the APAC market will be instrumental in driving Wild Tech’s business objectives and expanding its Microsoft technology ecosystem.

Grant Wild, CEO and Director at Wild Tech, welcomed Rodgers’ addition to the leadership team. “Having Matthew on board strengthens our ability to meet enterprise needs and allows us to build on our learnings across the region with our biggest trading partners. With his guidance, we aim to push the boundaries of what’s possible, transforming businesses by delivering smarter, more efficient and innovative solutions,” he said.

About Wild Tech:

Wild Tech are end-to-end digital transformation partners, that leverage a unique industry led approach, combined with market-leading platforms, to build Australia’s next generation of digital operating models. The company is Australian-owned and operated with a demonstrated APAC regional capability. For Wild Tech, the evolution of transformation starts with a deep understanding of industry requirements. That means listening in order to be a step ahead, ensuring that end-to-end business processes, and organisational maturity, are considered in light of the nuances of each platform and their ability to deliver on the future-proofed platform required in 5, 10, and 15 years.

© Scoop Media

