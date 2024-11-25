ASB Appoints New Climate Transition Lead

ASB is further investing in its commitment to a sustainable future with the appointment of Sam Friggens to the newly established role of General Manager Climate Transition.

Sam Friggens / Supplied

Sam relocated to Aotearoa from the UK in 2022 and has moved to ASB from global consultancy Mott MacDonald, where he was Technical Director of Energy and Climate.

Sam is a tech-minded leader with experience across clean technology, renewables, government advisory, infrastructure climate resilience, transition pathways and use of land.

Sam holds a Master of Science in Environmental Change and Management from Oxford University, and has authored papers on net zero pathways, renewable procurement, and roadmaps for low carbon heat.

ASB Executive General Manager Corporate Banking Jonathan Oram says financial institutions have a big role to play in supporting climate transition and should be an accelerator of change. “Sam is an exciting addition to the ASB team, bringing a wealth of very relevant and valuable global experience and perspectives. Climate transition is a key priority for us and for many of our corporate, business and rural customers.”

Sam says, “I am looking forward to getting stuck in and helping to deliver tangible support for ASB customers on the climate transition journey and working with the wider sustainability team within ASB to develop and implement our vision for a sustainable future.”

Working alongside ASB General Manager Corporate Sustainability Robbie Falconer and Head of Sustainable Finance James Paterson, Sam will focus on developing climate transition products, supporting customers with climate transition, and building out the climate and clean tech capability within ASB.

Sam Friggens started in his new role at ASB on 29 October.

