Business Groups Seeking More Consultation On Golden Mile

Wednesday, 27 November 2024, 11:37 am
Retail NZ and Hospitality New Zealand

Three business associations say Wellington City Council must ensure it carries out thorough consultation with Golden Mile businesses, following the decision to proceed with the $139m upgrade of the area.

Retail NZ, Hospitality NZ and the Bus & Coach Association, supported by Wellington Chamber of Commerce, had called for the council to review its plans to redevelop the Golden Mile, especially in view of the disastrous impacts the Thorndon Quay project has had on local businesses.

“We agree that improvements are needed but we want to see the council engage in a thorough consultation on the planned works, listening to businesses to understand their needs. Thorndon Quay has caused major disruptions – let’s use this opportunity to do it right and consult properly,” Retail NZ Chief Executive Carolyn Young says.

Hospitality NZ Chief Executive Steve Armitage says that with the prospect of work on Courtenay Place starting in the new year, businesses in that area are already fearing the impacts after a tough year of trading in 2024.

“No business can withstand three years of constant disruptions, especially in today’s tough economic climate. These interruptions make it even harder for businesses to thrive,” he says. “We want to work with the council to find better ways to manage this project – ways that minimise disruption, keep businesses operating and support the local economy throughout the process.”

Bus & Coach Association Chief Executive Delaney Myers says the Association supports the intended outcomes of the project, but the devil is in the detail.

“We all want a vibrant and thriving Wellington, and to achieve that Council must genuinely listen to the affected business representatives around the detailed design and implementation of the project.We want to make this work,” she says.

A Wellington Chamber of Commerce spokesperson says: “Plans to redevelop the Golden Mile will come to nothing without vibrant businesses for Wellingtonians to enjoy. The council needs to consider its impact on business and provide real support if construction goes ahead. We ask the council to listen to businesses and ratepayers before it confirms its Long-Term Plan."

