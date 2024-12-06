Parnell Business Association Welcomes The Opening Of 269 Parnell Road

The Parnell Business Association welcomes the arrival of 269 Parnell Road to the Parnell precinct, bringing with it a range of new restaurants and a large community space.

Cheryl Adamson, General Manager of the Parnell Business Association, says “Welcoming new members to our community is always a highlight, and the arrival of 269 Parnell Road is particularly special. The addition of new hospitality venues and a dedicated community space will bring immense value to the precinct.”

“We are grateful to Kevin Harvey for his dedication in bringing this space to

life. His contributions to the Parnell retail environment do not go unseen, and we look

forward to seeing the local community embrace this space as we head into 2025,”

says Adamson.

