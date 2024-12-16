Prices For Domestic Flights And Accommodation Increase
Domestic air transport prices rose 10.8 percent in November 2024 compared with October 2024, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.
This was the highest increase in domestic flight prices since July 2023.
Domestic accommodation prices also rose, up 6.9 percent over the month.
