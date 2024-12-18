EV Charging Hub Comes To Hawke’s Bay Airport

As part of its ongoing commitment to sustainability, Hawke’s Bay Airport is partnering with ChargeNet to install two fast-charge EV chargers to support passenger journeys.

Judi Godbold, Manager Marketing and Business Growth at Hawke’s Bay Airport, highlights this initiative as a step toward better serving airport customers and visitors with accessible EV charging infrastructure.

“Hawke’s Bay has a growing number of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles and we’re pleased to bring ChargeNet – New Zealand’s leading provider of EV charging infrastructure – into our airport community and offer this new service.

“ChargeNet has a growing network of more than 450 fast charging points across New Zealand, and by installing this infrastructure at the Airport we’re making EV charging convenient, simple, and accessible for drivers.

“Drivers will be able to add up to 200km of range within 30 minutes. Together with ChargeNet, we’re pleased to be powering sustainable journeys across and through Hawke’s Bay, just in time for the Summer road trip season,” says Ms Godbold.

Kivash Sewnun, Programme Manager at ChargeNet, says the new fast chargers at Hawke’s Bay Airport are part of the company’s commitment to supporting New Zealand’s transition to EVs.

“We aim to ensure that all regions, from urban centres to rural communities, have reliable charging options where they’re needed most. By expanding EV infrastructure, we’re helping drive the adoption of electric vehicles and making EV charging more convenient and accessible for all.

“We listen to our customers carefully. Installing fast chargers at Hawke’s Bay Airport is a practical solution for EV drivers, strategically located near State Highway 2. This contributes to the region’s growing EV infrastructure, providing locals and visitors with a simple, convenient option for charging,” Sewnun says.

The EV charging site is now operational and consists of two 75kW fast chargers conveniently located just off State Highway 2, on the internal airport road (not in the carpark). Usual ChargeNet pricing applies.

