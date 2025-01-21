NZME Kicks Off 2025 With Two New Breakfast Hosts On Flava And Radio Hauraki

K'Lee, Azura and Charlie (Photo/Supplied) Manaia and Jerry (Photo/Supplied)

Kiwi media personalities K’Lee and Manaia Stewart have signed on as the new co-hosts on two of New Zealand Media and Entertainment’s (NZME) radio breakfast shows, with K’Lee joining Azura Lane and Charlie Pome’e on Flava, and Stewart joining Jeremy Wells on Radio Hauraki.

Neither K’Lee nor Stewart are strangers to New Zealand’s media and radio scene. K’Lee is well known to Flava’s listeners, having started her radio career with the station. She has had a long and successful radio career since, as well as television appearances on Celebrity Treasure Island and Dancing with the Stars.

K’Lee says: “After taking a break from radio, I’m coming back to where it all started for me at Flava. I’m eager, refreshed and ready to have some great laughs with Charlie and Azura. These are all my jams and music I’m so familiar with. They’re songs that I grew up singing to, so the vibes will be high. I’m excited to get to know our awesome listeners and be out in the community - I feel really honoured to be a part of the Flava whānau.”

Stewart will bring his quick-wit, passion for sport and natural ability to spin a yarn to Radio Hauraki audiences every weekday morning. As an integral part of The Alternative Commentary Collective and a regular contributor on Radio Hauraki over the past few years, Manaia is a familiar voice to the Hauraki audience.

Stewart says: “I’m fizzed to work with a master of the radio game in Jeremy Wells on an iconic station like Radio Hauraki. After a far-reaching search, I'm excited they've hired the guy from across the hallway!”

Mike McClung, NZME’s Chief Content Officer – Music Brands, says: “K’Lee and Manaia are both super talented broadcasters and awesome humans and we’re stoked to have them on board to co-host two of our popular breakfast shows this year. I know Flava and Hauraki listeners will love tuning in to them every morning.”

You can now listen to K’Lee and Manaia on Flava and Radio Hauraki on iHeartRadio.

